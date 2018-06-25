Ascend Performance Materials Announces Price Increase for Intermediate Materials

by businesswireindia.com

Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for its intermediate materials.

The price increase will take effect globally on July 1, 2018, and includes the following terms:

Material Price Increase Terms Hexamethylene diamine (HMD) $0.17/lb. • As contracts allow. • Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis. Acrylonitrile (AN) $0.20/lb. • As contracts allow. • Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis.

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals and is the world’s largest integrated producer of PA66 resin. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ascend has eight global locations, including five fully-integrated manufacturing facilities located in the southeastern United States, all dedicated to the innovation and safe production of nylon 6,6. With three of the world’s largest chemical processing facilities, Ascend’s materials form the building blocks for products used in everyday applications from apparel to airbags, cable ties to circuit boards and carpets to car parts. Ascend’s 2,400-person global workforce is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and leading the development of nylon 6,6 solutions that inspire everyone, everywhere, every day.

Together, we’re making a difference.

Together, we’re inspiring everyday.

More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and healthcare sectors. The firm’s purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

©2018 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC. The Ascend Performance Materials and Vydyne marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005053/en/

Source: Businesswire