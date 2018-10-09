Ashok Hinduja Felicitated With ABLF GLOBAL ASIAN AWARD at the UAE Government Backed Asian Business Leadership Forum

by businesswireindia.com

was felicitated with theThe UAE Government backed Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) made its 11anniversary this year. At this special edition of ABLF Mr. Ashok Hinduja’s contribution in the economic revolution of India through his game changing ventures in the sectors of Finance & Banking, Transport, Energy, Information Technology and Media & Communication along with his philanthropic undertakings were given due recognition at the ABLF Awards.said, at the award ceremony , “Each year’s ceremony has had a theme but none so appropriate as this year’s theme—'Leadership Legacies: Honoring the Past and Shaping the Future.' The leadership legacy that the United Arab Emirates has been honouring this year is that of our nation’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan… I have come to favour Sheikh Zayed’s active support of (and I quote his words) 'tolerance, compassion, and dialogue.' Those words convey the spirit that he infused in our nation… We are all indebted to the UAE Ministry of Economy for their generous and reliable support of ABLF. Our thanks goes to Malini Menon and her colleagues at IEDEA for shaping this splendid opportunity to exchange ideas and to honor outstanding achievements of 17 phenomenal men and women. They are perfect representatives of the even larger group of leaders who are propelling private and public enterprises to great successes in the countries of Asia and its neighbors."Commenting on the occasion,said, "I sincerely thank the ABLF Grand Jury for this Award felicitation. The entire Hinduja Group is deserving of this Award, as we have, as one strong family achieved great successes."The Awards night hosted an exclusive audience of over 250 of Asia’s finest leaders and witnessed the felicitation of 15 visionary and innovative stalwarts. The event was graced by the presence of over 4 Federal Ministers from the UAE Government, members of Royalty and some of the nation’s top business leaders.Source: Businesswire