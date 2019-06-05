Asian Paints Expands Deployment of o9’s Artificial Intelligence to Procurement

by businesswireindia.com

Asian Paints has successfully transformed its procurement planning by implementing o9 Solutions’ cloud-based, artificial intelligence platform. o9 and Asian Paints partnered to engineer the “Purchaser’s Workbench” platform specifically for the latter’s unique business needs.

The Purchaser’s Workbench provides Asian Paints with advanced exception based coverage monitoring and visibility to potential stockouts, which are determined by intelligent rules that vary by raw material categories. With full visibility into inventory, planners can run what-if scenarios, and determine prescriptive options, such as expediting a purchase order, creating a new purchase requisition, or directing an inter-plant transfer of material. The options selected are communicated back to the ERP system in real time.

Chakri Gottemukkla, CEO and Co-Founder of o9 Solutions, explained, “Like so many other areas of our platform, the Purchaser’s Workbench puts the right information in front of the right people, at the right time, so that they can make smarter decisions faster than ever before. It provides essential decision-management support that ensures adequate coverage of raw materials and facilitates discussions with suppliers.”

Prior to its go-live with Purchaser’s Workbench, Asian Paints successfully implemented the o9 platform for a sales intelligence program that supported more than 1,000 mobile users, as well as a demand planning process that refined statistical forecasts by incorporating market intelligence from the sales people geographically dispersed in the field. Because of this bold expansion, Asian Paints now has real-time visibility into all of its key data points, sales personnel can have more informed conversations with their dealers, and those personnel are achieving a new level of trust in their market.

Sanjiv Sidhu, Chairman and Co-Founder of o9 said, “Asian Paints selected us for three reasons: They are a technology leader that selects best-of-breed vendors, o9 delivers next-generation planning capabilities, and our track record of wide user adoption instilled them with a sense of trust for this deployment. Doing business with Asian Paints is thrilling, and I wish them continued success in their digital transformation journey.”

ABOUT Asian Paints

Asian Paints is India’s leading paint company with a group turnover of Rs 193.5 billion. The group has an enviable reputation in the corporate world for professionalism, fast track growth and building shareholder equity. Asian Paints along with its subsidiaries have operations in 16 countries across the world with 27 paint manufacturing facilities, servicing consumers in over 65 countries through Berger International, SCIB Paints – Egypt, Asian Paints Berger, Apco Coatings, Taubmans, Kadisco and Causeway

ABOUT o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005871/en/

Source: Businesswire