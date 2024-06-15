TOWN AND CITY DEVELOPERS (TNCD) ANNOUNCES KEY PROJECTS AS COIMBATORE

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore-based Town & City Developers (TNCD) organized a press conference on Saturday to share about the rapid developments taking place in Coimbatore and how their recently launched residential and commercial projects are supporting this growth.

The press conference was chaired by Sanjana Vijayakumar, Co-Founder & Suresh Kumar, Senior Vice President, TNCD.

They said Town and City Developers (TNCD) is proud to announce the launch of several key housing and commercial projects as Coimbatore rapidly emerges as India’s leading tier 2 city and a premier IT destination. The city has seen exponential growth in oﬃce space, attracting top IT companies and professionals from across the country.

Coimbatore: A Thriving Hub for IT and Business

Coimbatore is witnessing unprecedented growth, with oﬃce space expanding from 1 million square feet (10 lakh sqft) to 5 million square feet (50 lakh sqft) in a short span. The city is set to welcome an additional 3-5 million square feet (50 lakh sqft) of oﬃce space, catering to the increasing demand from IT companies and other businesses.

This growth is driving reverse migration, with professionals from Chennai and Bangalore moving back to Coimbatore, drawn by the city’s improved quality of life and robust infrastructure.

Top IT Companies Establishing Presence in Coimbatore

Industry giants such as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Deloitte, Accenture, and Bosch have established a strong presence in Coimbatore, contributing significantly to the city’s economic development and creating numerous job opportunities.

Introducing TNCD’s Premium Housing Projects

In response to the booming IT sector, TNCD is committed to supporting this growth by developing premium housing projects in key locations across Coimbatore. These projects are designed to cater to the needs of IT professionals, offering modern amenities, strategic locations, and competitive pricing.

Our Flagship Residential Projects:

Mega City: Located off Avinashi Road, Mega City is surrounded by 1 lakh square feet of oﬃce space, making it an ideal choice for professionals seeking convenience and accessibility. It consists of 1BHK & 2BHK premium homes and excellent amenities for a modern lifestyle.

Signature City: Situated off Trichy Road at Singanallur, directly opposite the Singanallur bus stand, Signature City offers unmatched connectivity and a prime location. A diverse choice of apartments from studio, 1BHK, 2BHK to 3BHK premium homes.

Icon City: Nearing completion near Tidel Park, Icon City is poised to become a sought-after residential choice for those working in the IT sector. It consists of 1BHK & 2BHK homes.

Elite City: Also nearing completion, Elite City is strategically located on Sathy Road, near Prozone Mall and Saravanampatti, providing residents with excellent shopping and recreational options. It consists of 1BHK & 2BHK homes.

Upcoming Residential Projects:

Delta City: Near Codissia, this project promises to deliver exceptional living experiences with easy access to major business hubs. It consists of 1BHK, 2BHK & 3BHK homes.

United City: Located in Peelamedu, opposite Fun Republic Mall, United City will offer modern living spaces in a prime location. It consists of 1BHK, 2BHK & 3BHK homes in a great neighbourhood with easy access to schools & colleges.

Our Commercial Projects:

TNCD SQUARE: Nearing completion, this project will accommodate 500 staff, providing a state-of-the-art workspace environment.

TNCD HUB: Set to be ready by March 2025, TNCD HUB will house 1000 staff, catering to the growing demand for premium oﬃce spaces.

TNCD TECH PARK: An ambitious project located at Nava India, TNCD TECH PARK will be designed to accommodate 5000 IT professionals, supporting the city’s burgeoning IT sector. These projects represent great choices in key locations, perfectly positioned to cater to the growing IT and business community in Coimbatore.