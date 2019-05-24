Audi China President Thomas Owsianski to Keynoteat CES Asia 2019

by businesswireindia.com

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM today announced that Thomas Owsianski, president of Audi China, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2019. Now in its fifth year, CES Asia will run June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.

Thomas Owsianski’s keynote is scheduled for 4 PM, Tuesday, June 11, where he will unveil Audi’s vision in transforming mobility from a driving experience to a digital adventure. Mr. Owsianski joined the top management team of Audi China in August 2018 and was named President in October 2018.

“Audi has been at the forefront of driving global transformation in the automotive industry through their breakthrough advancements in technology,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES. “Innovation has revolutionized the transportation experience, and we welcome Mr. Owsianski to the CES Asia stage to share Audi’s vision for the future of global mobility.”

Throughout Asia and beyond, technology is improving the transportation experience, making roads safer, enabling greater accessibility, creating job opportunities and allowing for greater productivity. CES Asia 2019 will feature the latest in transportation technology, doubling its footprint on the show floor and introducing a new hall with the latest concept cars and connected vehicles, from autonomous level 4 and level 5 to all-electric.

Mr. Owsianski joins top executives from Huawei and Hyundai as confirmed CES Asia keynote speakers. Additional industry thought leaders will be added to the keynote stage in the coming weeks. All CES Asia keynotes will take place at the Kerry Hotel in Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3.

CES Asia 2019 marks the fifth anniversary of one of Asia’s fastest growing tech events. CES Asia is the only event in Asia that brings together the entire tech ecosystem to build brands, forge partnerships and celebrate the best in consumer tech in Asia. The show will focus on the latest innovation in transportation tech, AI, 5G and startups from around the world, featuring more than 550 exhibiting companies, including more than 115 startups. Visit CESAsia.com for more information or to register.

