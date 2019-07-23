Avail Multi-Deposit Facility by Investing in Bajaj Finance FD

by businesswireindia.com

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is now offering multi-deposit facilities to help investors ladder their investments easily. You can now invest in up to 5 FDs with a single cheque, wherein you can choose different tenors and periodic payout frequencies.

As a go-to investment for individuals seeking guaranteed high returns with safety, Bajaj Finance FD is especially popular with more than 1,45,000 FD investors contributing towards a book size of more than Rs. 13,000 crores.

By investing in this

, you can get returns of up to 8.60%, which go up to 8.95% for senior citizens. Depending on your goals, you can choose tenor between 12 to 60 months for your investment.

Deposit amount Tenor

(in years) Applicable interest rate

(in %) Interest earnings Total earnings at maturity Rs. 5,00,000 2 8.15 Rs. 84,821 Rs. 5,84,821 Rs. 10,00,000 3 8.60 Rs. 2,80,824 Rs. 12,80,824