Avail Multi-Deposit Facility by Investing in Bajaj Finance FD

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is now offering multi-deposit facilities to help investors ladder their investments easily. You can now invest in up to 5 FDs with a single cheque, wherein you can choose different tenors and periodic payout frequencies.

As a go-to investment for individuals seeking guaranteed high returns with safety, Bajaj Finance FD is especially popular with more than 1,45,000 FD investors contributing towards a book size of more than Rs. 13,000 crores.

, you can get returns of up to 8.60%, which go up to 8.95% for senior citizens. Depending on your goals, you can choose tenor between 12 to 60 months for your investment.

(in %) Interest earnings Total earnings at maturity Rs. 5,00,000 2 8.15 Rs. 84,821 Rs. 5,84,821 Rs. 10,00,000 3 8.60 Rs. 2,80,824 Rs. 12,80,824

You can further augment your wealth by investing in multiple Bajaj Finance FDs. Take a look at how this is beneficial.Laddering your FD investments is all about investing in FDs that mature at different tenors. There are many advantages of investing via this method. Laddering enables you to meet financial obligations with the help of a matured investment, instead of having to prematurely withdraw from an investment.This means that instead of investing a large corpus for a long tenor, you can split the sum into multiple smaller investments and have them mature at different periods to enjoy liquidity for your different needs.Depending on your customer profile, tenor and payout frequency, Bajaj Finance offers different FD interest rates . To understand this better, assume that you are a new customer looking to invest Rs. 15 lakhs in 2 FDs of 2 years and 3 years respectively.Listed below are the returns you can get, on this investment.You can also choose payouts as per your convenience, to benefit from periodic payouts. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the safest investment options , wherein you can look for high stability and growth of your investments.Investing in multiple Bajaj Finance FDs is quite easy, as you can benefit from multi-deposit facility. By issuing a single cheque, you can invest in 2, 3 or even 5 FDs. Best of all, you can decide the payout frequency, tenor and amount for each. This makes laddering FDs extremely convenient. What's more, you can prematurely withdraw from a single deposit in case of an emergency, without disturbing the other deposits or simply avail a loan of up to Rs. 4 lakh against your Bajaj Finance FD.You can also benefit from an auto-renewal facility, wherein you can renew your deposits, right at the time of investing. You can start investing with just Rs. 25,000.Whether you are a mid-career professional, a first-jobber or a senior investor, Bajaj Finance FD can certainly, add value to your portfolio.