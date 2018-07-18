AveriSource Announces the Appointment of Richard Cronheim as President

by businesswireindia.com

AveriSource, the industry leader in business-driven digital transformation and application modernization, announces the appointment of Richard Cronheim as President.

“Richard has a comprehensive understanding of the global digital transformation marketplace. As established organizations look to modernize and realign their existing applications, Richard’s broad industry experience will enable AveriSource to be a nimble and high-value supplier to its partners and customers,” said David Gutzman, Managing Partner of AveriSource.

Mr. Cronheim was previously co-founder of Relativity Technologies, which was acquired by Micro Focus in 2008, and President of Make Technologies, which was acquired by Dell in 2014.

“Across industries, established market leaders face competition from market entrants whose innovative business models leverage modern technologies and software development principles,” said Mr. Cronheim. “AveriSource’s iSAT product and iSAT-based offerings enable companies with outdated software systems to de-mystify and re-align their software assets with their desired future business architectures. As a result, these organizations can transform their legacy business models into new ways of engaging with customers and other stakeholders.”

AveriSource is a privately held company with offices in Dallas, San Antonio and Bangalore.

About AveriSource:

AveriSource is the leader in extracting business meaning from application source code, automating application documentation and performing rapid business rules extraction. AveriSource’s cloud-based Interactive Source Analysis Tool (iSAT) has analyzed millions of lines of legacy source code for government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. For further information on AveriSource, visit www.averisource.com.

