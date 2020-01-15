Avigna Invests in Australian Cloud Management Start-up Kumolus

by businesswireindia.com

As cloud computing takes over the world, Avigna Consulting (Singapore), owner of the server management solution InfraGuard, has made a strategic investment in Australia’s leading Cloud Management Company, Kumolus for fast expansion in SouthEast Asia. Both companies are partners with Amazon Web Services and have a global presence. Together, they offer a complete solution to enterprises for Cloud & Server Management, that can secure and automate their infrastructure.Deepak Sharma, Chief Innovation Officer at Avigna said, “There is a definite synergy between Kumolus and Avigna especially with our InfraGuard product. We have been investing in building our portfolio of server and application management capabilities for the last three years. The investment in Kumolus strengthens Avigna’s portfolio in the enterprise software space and we are excited about the partnership.”Josh McGrath, CEO & Co-Founder of Kumolus also expressed excitement with this partnership. “Given what we have seen in the Enterprise Cloud Management space we are enthusiastic about the Avigna investment. Avigna has great solutions in the Server and Patch Management space with their InfraGuard product and we know that this will broaden our target market.”Source: Businesswire