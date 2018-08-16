  • Download mobile app

16 Aug 2018, Edition - 1129, Thursday

Axis Bank’s Axis Aha! Conversational AI Powered by Active.Ai Wins the DX Leader Award at 2018 IDC Digital Transformation Awards

by businesswireindia.com

August 16, 2018

Business Wire India
Axis Bank’s AI-led conversational banking assistant – Axis Aha!, powered by Active.Ai, has won in the DX Leader Award category at the 2018 IDC Digital Transformation Awards. Axis Aha! has seen a record 3 million plus utterances logged, 97% data accuracy and 40 times growth rate, month on month. The number of new users has increased 31 times while transactions have grown 50x till date.
 
Triniti, the Conversational AI Engine, powers Axis Aha! with NLP, NLU and NLG, enabling it to handle precise context-driven conversations. Currently on web-based platform, Axis Aha! will be on mobile, with popular channels like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and voice-based IoT, Alexa. The convenience of making transactions such as fund transfer, bill payments, top ups and recharges, managing credit cards and more on Axis Aha! is helping the bank deliver a great Conversational Banking experience to its customers. This disruptive service has contributed to making Axis Bank a leading bank in innovation.
 
Axis Aha! was selected to be the deserved recipient of DX Leader Award, an accolade reserved for new market entrants or incumbents demonstrating ecosystem awareness for constant business innovation in the scope of big data/analytics, cloud, mobility, IoT, AR/VR to transform products/services, industries, or value propositions. It is awarded by IDC Digital Transformation Awards, which champions organizations that have successfully used digital and disruptive technologies within the Asia Pacific region.
 
Praveen Bhatt, Head – Digital Banking & Customer Experience, Axis Bank, said, "Axis Aha! epitomises the bank’s customer-centric approach. It sets a robust foundation for artificial intelligence based voice and chat enabled ‘Conversational Banking’. Active.Ai is a major contributor to Axis Aha! being awarded DX Leader Award."
 
Sharing his thoughts, Shankar Narayanan, COO and co-founder of Active.Ai added, "We are honoured to be part of the Axis Aha! journey and proud to see Axis Bank winning the DX Leader Award through our combined hard work. We hope to continue empower our valued partner, Axis Bank, with the best conversational AI experience!"
 
Recently, Gartner named Active.Ai as the “Cool Vendor in AI for Fintech” in Asia/Pacific 2018. Apart from building the next generation of Conversational Ai experiences for BFSIs, learn how Active.Ai is revolutionizing their digital strategy and helping win awards at www.active.ai.
Source: Businesswire

