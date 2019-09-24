Azent Overseas Education Ltd. Signs Consulting Agreement with New Jersey City University in Presence of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Azent Overseas Education Limited Ltd., an online offline EdTech Startup founded by Atul Nishar (Founder Hexaware Technologies Ltd. and Aptech Ltd.) and his daughter Priyanka Nishar announced that the Company has signed a formal consulting agreement to promote and provide New Jersey City University (NJCU) with international student recruitment strategies and assistance.

L- R: Priyanka Nishar, Atul Nishar, Tamara Cunningham and Governor, Phil Murphy signing the consulting agreement

Atul Nishar, Priyanka Nishar and Tamara Cunningham, Assistant Vice President for Global Initiatives, New Jersey City University, signed the agreement in the presence of New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy.

As a part of this partnership, NJCU will conduct training sessions on key USP’s for Azent’s student counsellors. Azent will organize webinars targeted at students who wish to apply to NJCU where NJCU will participate to answer student queries and will also conduct student facing events with NJCU.

“Education is a major focus area for Governor Phil Murphy and he was very supportive of the alliance between Azent and New Jersey City University which was signed in his presence,” said Atul Nishar, Founder, Azent Overseas Education Ltd.

“NJCU is recognized as one of the top public colleges in improving student upward economic mobility and is a great return on investment for students. At Azent, we are excited about their world class degree programs in fields such as data analytics and data science, risk management and compliance, and global business logistics,” added Priyanka Nishar, Founder, Azent Overseas Education Ltd.

To study abroad is a life changing decision for Indian students and their families. Azent revolutionizes overseas education with extensive use of data mining, AI and analytics to help choose the right journey for each individual student. Our unique online-offline business model gives the students any time anywhere-access and with the assistance of proprietary tools and templates. With over 25 counsellors and 150 years of collective experience, Azent is a first-of-its-kind student advisory service built on innovative technology.

Azent’s state-of-the-art experience centers have Virtual Reality Screen which allows students to visually experience the campus and surroundings of the university through the 360-degree videos. Multiple informative kiosks at its experience centers keep students engaged with trivia and articles on various overseas education topics. Azent also has an interactive Chatbot named ‘Ask Ana’ which answers study abroad and university specific questions asked by students. Azent’s dedicated backend team provides research and analysis of how students are making decision. With a strong CRM support, it provide accurate information to students on universities and courses.

