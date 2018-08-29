Azisst Launches PPVisit for Amazon Sellers to Boost Sales Through Artificial Intelligence

Business Wire India
Azisst, an e-commerce sales acceleration company, has launched PPVisit an AI-driven promotional tool for Amazon Sellers. PPVisit is a brand-new way to identify, engage and influence potential Amazon customers through organic online channels outside of Amazon.
As Amazon becomes more and more popular with customers, millions of third-party sellers including big brands have listed on the marketplace, making it highly competitive. Sellers need to invest in promotions to attract customers.
Experts recommend that Sellers balance their activities on Amazon with external sources of traffic to attract new customers, edge out the competition and build a more robust brand. Typical Ad-based promotions outside Amazon are limited by Ad-blockers, user expertise and often come at a very high cost.
PPVisit for Amazon is a powerful and cost-effective mode of driving external customer traffic to Amazon. It requires no upfront investment by sellers and works on a guaranteed Pay for Performance Model. All sellers need to do is submit their ASINs and designs.
Azisst will also offer PPVisit to digital marketing agencies through the PPV Partnership Program. This will allow them to offer the benefits of PPVisit to a large number of sellers.
“We are using artificial intelligence to help Amazon sellers get more customers this festive season,” said Dr. Anand Bidarkar, CEO of Azisst. He also added, “We are glad to introduce a very reliable and cost-effective promotional platform, at a time when sellers need it most.”
September to December is the time of the year when maximum sales happen. It is also the time when advertising costs are the highest. Amazon Sellers and Digital marketing agencies can save costs by joining PPVisit at www.azisst.com
. The PPVisit launch video can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/U8WcstsiQKw
Source: Businesswire