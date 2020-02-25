Bacardi Names Industry Veteran Kathy Parker Chief Marketing Officer for PATRÓN® tequila and GREY GOOSE® vodka

by businesswireindia.com

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, today announces the appointment of Kathy Parker as Chief Marketing Officer for PATRÓN tequila and GREY GOOSE vodka. Parker will be joining Bacardi after a stand-out career at Diageo and Unilever where she served in a number of senior marketing, brand and innovation roles. In her new position, she will drive global strategy including brand equity, architecture, positioning, integrated marketing across creative, media and experiential, plus new product development and innovation for PATRÓN and GREY GOOSE, which stand together at the super-premium end of the enviable portfolio of Bacardi brands. Parker will report to Mahesh Madhavan, Chief Executive Officer, Bacardi Limited, and join the company’s Global Leadership Team.

Most recently, Parker was Senior Vice President for Global Premium Rums, Gins and Portfolio Scotch Whiskey brands at Diageo, where she drove transformational growth across her portfolio and completely revitalized several brands. During her tenure, she also served as Senior Vice President Marketing Innovation and led global marketing and innovation for Guinness. Prior to Diageo, Kathy spent nearly 15 years at Unilever PLC working in a variety of marketing and innovation roles in global, regional and local assignments.

“Kathy’s track record for delivering transformational growth on the brands she leads is truly impressive, and we are delighted to have her at the helm of GREY GOOSE and PATRÓN, two brands that continue to captivate consumers and are critical to our long-term success,” said Madhavan. “With her entrepreneurial spirit, appetite for disruption, collaborative approach and results-driven leadership, she embodies the best of our culture and is a fantastic addition to our global leadership team at Bacardi.”

“Leading these two iconic brands which truly define their respective categories is a marketer’s dream,” said Parker. “I am thrilled to join the Bacardi extended family. I look forward to immersing myself in the vibrant culture and helping fuel the ambitious growth strategy. It’s an exciting time to be joining the Bacardi team.”

In her new role, Kathy will work closely with John Burke, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Bacardi Limited. Martin de Dreuille, Vice President Global Marketing, GREY GOOSE vodka, and Adrian Parker, Vice President, Global Marketing, PATRÓN tequila, will report to Kathy when she joins later this year.

Parker will relocate to Bermuda with her family in August pending authorization by the Bermuda Immigration Authority.

