Bajaj Finance Ltd. Hikes Fixed Deposit Rate of Interest Across Customer Categories

Up to 8.85%* rate of interest for Senior Citizens

Up to 8.75%* rate of interest for Existing loan and FD customers

Up to 8.50%* rate of interest for new customers

Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has increased its Fixed Deposit (FD) rate of interest. The company has increased FD rates for senior citizens to up to 8.85%*, existing loan & FD customers to up to 8.75%* and new customers to up to 8.50%*. These new rates are offered on an annual basis, applicable under the cumulative and non-cumulative payout schemes on a 36-60 months tenor.



For the same schemes and tenure, the new Fixed Deposit customers would get 8.50% instead of 8.40% earlier. The existing loan and FD customers are offered a rate of 8.75% which previously was 8.65%. The rate of interest, has thus recorded a rise of 0.10% on a tenor of 36-60 months across all customer categories.



For the recently launched special tenor scheme of 15 months and minimum FD size of Rs. 1 lakh, the FD rate of interest would be up to 8.05% for new customers and 8.40% for senior citizens.



Upon renewal, senior citizens will now earn a higher rate of interest of 9.10% which previously was 9.00% and new customers will be offered rate of interest of 8.75% compared to 8.65% prior, for a tenor ranging between 36 to 60 months.



Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has been accredited 'FAAA/Stable' rating by CRISIL and 'MAAA (Stable)' rating by ICRA which indicate highest degree of safety with regard to timely payment of interest and principal on the instrument. Deposit book stood at Rs. 9,427 crore as of 30 June 2018 which was a growth of 85% from Rs. 5,095 crore as of 30 June 2017. Deposits contributed to 14% of the standalone borrowings.



*Annual rate of interest, applicable on a cumulative scheme tenor of 36-60 months. Other T&C apply.



Features and benefits of Fixed Deposit –



Higher interest rates for senior citizens

Senior citizens investing in the Bajaj Finance Fixed deposit earn an additional 0.35% rate of interest over and above the card rate.



Minimum deposit and flexible tenor

The customer can start with a minimum deposit of Rs. 25,000 and earn high return. Customers have the flexibility to choose from a tenor ranging between 12 to 60 months, to suit their financial needs.



Online Application Process

Customer can easily invest in FD with an easy online application process



600+ Branches across India

Offered in over 600 branches across the country, to enhance the customer experience



Online Account Management

Online access to Fixed Deposit account, to keep a track of the investment easily

