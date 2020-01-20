Bajaj Finserv Adds Three New Products to Its Range of Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions

Business Wire India
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced three new products under its Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions
category. These pocket-friendly plans cover valuables such as spectacles, wristwatches, and handbags against accidental damage, theft or losses due to a variety of reasons. The high coverage and pocket-friendly premiums make the offerings worth signing up for. Here are the three new products you should know about:
Eyewear Assure
Customers can insure their expensive glasses, frames, and lenses against accidental damage and loss, as well as loss/damage occurring due to fire, strike and theft with Eyewear Assure
. The plan also covers sunglasses.
The Eyewear Assure plan offers:
Watch Secure
- Coverage of up to Rs. 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs.799
- Complimentary spectacle insurance, up to Rs. 15,000
- Instant card blocking services for lost debit/credit cards
- Emergency travel assistance of up to Rs. 20,000/Rs. 40,000 if stranded in India/abroad
The Watch Secure
plan offers you coverage in case your wristwatch/smartwatch suffers loss or accidental damage due to fire, explosion/ implosion or natural/manmade disasters.
The Watch Secure plan offers:
Handbag Assure
- Coverage of up to Rs. 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs.449
- Complimentary watch insurance, up to Rs. 15,000
- Credit/debit card blocking services in case of loss
- Emergency travel assistance of up to Rs. 20,000/40,000 if stranded in India/abroad
If you are someone who likes to buy premium handbags, you can insure your investment in the accessory by opting for a Handbag Assure
plan. The plan offers coverage in case your priced possession suffers damage or loss due to a variety of incidents including fire, theft, natural or manmade disasters, and more.
The Handbag Assure Plan offers:
- Coverage of up to Rs. 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs.199
- Complimentary Handbag Insurance cover, up to Rs. 15,000
- Instant card blocking services for lost debit/credit cards
- Emergency travel assistance of up to Rs. 20,000/40,000 if stranded in India/abroad
To insure the above accessories, customers can apply online and pay the premium via net banking, UPI, mobile wallets or debit/credit cards. The Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions now includes over 80 products catering to specific needs of the customers. These affordable plans are designed to insure your routine activities and belongings against a variety of risks and hazards.
Source: Businesswire