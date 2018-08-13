  • Download mobile app

13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
  • Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
  • SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
  • Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
  • Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
  • A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
  • Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
  • J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard Offers Instant Cash Withdrawal With Flexible Repayment Option

by businesswireindia.com

August 13, 2018

Business Wire India
In an effort to offer hassle-free and seamless financing options to its customers, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv along with RBL Bank Ltd. offer interest-free cash withdrawal facility for up to 50 days through Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard. The SuperCard offer huge benefits apart from the regular features of the credit card. The card can be used as cash card, loan card and, EMI card. The customers can use the card to make regular spends and enhance shopping and lifestyle experience with interest-free EMI options.
 
Customer can repay the cash withdrawn in 3 EMIs as only a flat 2.5% processing fee is charged, the EMIs are competitive and affordable. Thus, customer need not dip into their savings and impinge on other financial goals while repaying the loan.
 
The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard also offers attractive reward point accrual structure, accelerated rewards program suited to their lifestyle, movie privileges, dining offers as well as added benefits of using the card as a cash card to withdraw cash from ATMs without any additional interest within the billing cycle. The SuperCard owner can enjoy other benefits like access to airport lounges, exciting offers on BookMyShow, annual fee waiver on yearly spends and accelerated reward points on reaching annual milestone.

How to apply:

Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard can be applied easily through Bajaj Finserv website or RBL Bank website wherein the customer can be authenticated by entering the registered mobile number and e-mail address. The application process is initiated and the customer is solicited to enter personal information, finally routed to upload accepted KYC documents. The 4-step process makes application convenient and hassle-free.
Source: Businesswire

