செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Sep 2018, Edition - 1150, Thursday

  • US has agreed to take action against Dawood Ibrahim and his group
  • CM Telangana Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao makes his stand clear, ‘Congress is Telangana’s biggest enemy’
  • RSS says it doesn’t support same sex relationships, but agrees with the SC that it isn’t a crime
  • KCR calls for early polls, decides to dissolve Assembly, resolution passed for early polls
  • CJI begins pronouncing verdict
  • UPA victim of lies, failed to stand up and defend itself: Kapil Sibal
  • Arun Jaitley rules out JPC on Rafale deal
  • Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be shut for 2 hours today
Bajaj Finserv Rolls out Exciting Offers and Lowest EMIs on All Products

by businesswireindia.com

September 6, 2018

Business Wire India
Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv has rolled out exciting offers and lowest EMI on electronic product, fitness equipment’s, apparels and home appliances.
 
Under the current offering, the customers can avail products like smartphones, TVs and air conditioners, gym equipment’s, clothes through Bajaj Finserv EMI network at no cost EMI. What makes this offer more lucrative is that the customers can avail any product from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Nokia, Lloyd, Oppo, Vivo, Hitachi etc at zero down-payment. These attractive offers are valid till September 30th and can be availed by the existing Bajaj Finserv EMI Card users. Customer can also log on to the website to check the preapproved offer available for them.
 
The website enables customers to view offers in their city and shop from the gamut of products offered by the retailers. Bajaj Finserv EMI network is a unique eco-system that aims to provide faster access to products to customers along with easy payment options. The store offers a variety of products from categories like Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, ACs, Microwave ovens, Televisions, Washing Machines and Refrigerators. The company’s EMI network comprises of 43,000 retailers across India, offering more than 1 million products at No Cost EMI.
 
To avail latest offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, please visit:
https://www.bajajfinserv.in/offers-and-promotions
Source: Businesswire

