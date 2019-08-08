BalleBaazi.com Unveils Its New Fantasy Game Named Fantasy Kabaddi

by businesswireindia.com

BalleBaazi.com, the fastest growing online gaming platform has launched the Fantasy Kabaddi, the online version of India’s popular and one of the most favourite sports Kabaddi. With this, the brand has taken a step ahead in fortifying its position in the world of fantasy games.Fantasy Kabaddi is the online, skill-based game that allows the gaming enthusiasts to create their own Kabaddi squad and use their knowledge to win over the other competing players. While winning, the players can also take their shot at some of the most premium rewards that are being offered in the online gaming space right now.Recently the BalleBaazi.com signed in Yuvraj Singh, the ace cricketer as its brand ambassador. The cricketer is involved in a series of multi-platform marketing campaigns for the brand and has certainly facilitated the brand to reach out to the untapped markets.BalleBaazi.com has recently received funding worth USD 4M from two private equity funds based out of Singapore and Delhi, in series A round. The company has got a tremendous response for cricket fantasy game since its launch and the love for game continues to grow. Scrutinizing the inclination and interest of audience towards fantasy games, BalleBaazi.com has formulated a growth and expansion strategy, that will enable the brand to lead the industry.Source: Businesswire