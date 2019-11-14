Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has Successfully Completed 10% Revamping of the 100 Government Schools Adopted to Provide Quality Education

Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT), a sister concern of Building Blocks Group has successfully completed 10% of its first phase off the 100 government schools adopted to provide quality education to students, especially girl child. The revamp process of these schools is in progress & full swing. It has almost completed works in its first phase schools and approaching the remaining ones to provide facilities similar to private schools.

Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) Revamped School Building

Since the last couple of years, BBG Bangaru Thalli Charitable Trust has been continuously working towards the development of government schools not just as CSR but as its core business purpose for the greater good. As part of this programme, BBG BTCT has been providing the basic amenities required for better learning as well as introducing a child-friendly environment in the schools. The trust targets to empower over 20,000 girl children in over 100 government schools by the end of this academic year.

As part of that, it has successfully completed the first 10% and fast progressing in completing the balance at the earliest. By providing the required support, BBG BTCT will play a key role in the development of education in the public sector, and the programme mainly focuses on girl child education and their overall development. With this, BBG BTCT wishes to stress on the fact that girl child empowerment is family empowerment and the society should encourage this more. The trust strongly believes that government schools should be empowered to take up integrated learning and the children and their families must give priority to studying in government schools.

The trust aims to increase the enrolment of students in the government schools, reduce the school dropout rate, increase attendance rate, promote girl child education and their overall development by providing infrastructure, health and nutritional care, awareness on life skills and career guidance, through School Adoption Programme. Around 20,000 girl children will be benefitted in this academic year and, the facilities are accessible to over 15,000 families from 40 villages to get quality education from government schools.

The trust believes that through this they will not only encourage families to send their girls to schools but, they also see the probability to grab the attention of the parents who send their children to private institutions when they discover the availability of highly qualified teachers and great facilities in government schools. It will be economically beneficial for them to send their kids to government schools instead of private schools for similar facilities.

The trust is trying to revamp the schools so that the availability of good facilities without any disturbance, help students grasp the best information taught by their teachers. With the clean and hygienic surroundings, the students would be disease-free and will be able to maintain the attendance without missing out on the important classes. The health and nutritional awareness, balanced diet and MHM management for girl child will allow them to become physically and mentally strong. The facilities will bring them equal opportunities and allow them to compete with boys in the contemporary world, without any hindrance.

BBG BTCT has been taking up activities to improve the infrastructure and providing basic amenities in its adopted schools UPS Kammadanam, ZPHS Vityal, ZPHS Burgula and ZPHS Raikal & many more such ones in its neighbourhood.

UPS Kammadanam

BBG BTCT has provided the basic facilities such as paintings, electrical wiring in class rooms, building repairs which included roof leakages and cracks filling, provided running water connection to the washrooms and classroom paintings (art works). About 90 students are beneficiaries of this.

ZPHS Vityal

BBG BTCT has provided facilities like school building paintings and classroom paintings. The artworks are under progress. About 124 students will be benefited from this facility. Awareness sessions on Life Skills and Career Guidance were completed successfully in its first visit. The other works that need to be done in the school are the renovation of boys’ toilet, providing TLM, providing sanitary napkins to girls and sports materials. The trust promised to provide all the required facilities as soon as possible.

ZPHS Burgula

Electrical wiring and life skills and career guidance awareness sessions have been conducted in its first visit. Around 171 students from 9th and 10th grade were benefited through this facility. Access to such facilities will help children know clear vision of their careers. Currently, the team is working to facilitate RO Purifier, TLM, printers (all in one), and sanitary napkins to girls and sports materials.

ZPHS Raikal

Similarly like ZPHS Burgula, this school has also been provided with electrical wiring, life skills and career guidance awareness sessions. In this school, 106 students from 9th and 10th grade were benefited through the sessions. The work towards providing the rest of the required facilities is in progress.

At present, the trust is working to develop four schools and, it will shortly start working towards the remaining six schools it has adopted. BBG BTCT will provide furniture, digital equipment, lab requirements, sports material and TLM to the schools. It is a genuine effort from the end of BBG BTCT to strengthen government schools and enhance the quality of education among the rural pupils. BBG has just begun its mission and, it has a clear vision to contribute its best to future citizens in an organised way, mainly focusing on girl child development in all the aspects. It also aims to encourage other organisations and make quality education possible for a girl child in the country.