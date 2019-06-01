Be Money-Wise and Invest a Portion of Your Salary in Fixed Deposits by Bajaj Finance

by businesswireindia.com

Short-term investment Fixed Deposit Scheme safeguards the investor’s funds against inflation.

It’s a reliable long-term investment that allows you to save money for a longer tenure as it restricts one to withdraw the money before maturity.

The investment is entitled to a higher rate of interest as compared to a regular savings account.

One can avail a loan of up to approximately 70 to 90 percent of their FD amount.

It also enables an investor to secure a credit card with a credit limit equivalent to up to considerable percentage of the FD sum.

Fixed Deposit Interest is earned monthly, quarterly, annually or at the time of maturity and interest earned below the amount of Rs. 10000 /- is waved off of any tax obligations.

The minimum deposit required to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is Rs. 25,000 , making it extremely easier to invest even for the fresher’s segment of the salaried lot. One can start out with this minimum deposit amount, and gradually step up the investments, with better returns over a period.

With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits, one can choose a term period ranging from 1 – 5 years, depending on one's financial requirements. The Flexible Tenor period is favorable to one's liquidity needs and allows one access to higher cash inflow. The 15 months special tenure Fixed Deposit offer by Bajaj Finance offers an interest rate that is 0.05% more than the ROI of a 12-month FD.

The Fixed Deposits by Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits provides a rewarding interest rate of 8.60%, which can go up to 8.95%. This nature of a reliable and secured interest flow allows a salaried person to manage their expenses easily. Owing to this high interest rate on Fixed Deposit, one can accumulate their wealth and develop their investment corpus.

The Bajaj Finance FD is not vulnerable to market volatility and assures gains on one’s investment. It is also rated high on stability and safety with ICRA’s MAAA (stable) and CRISIL’s FAAA Stable rating making it one of the most risk-free investment options .

The Online Application Process and Online Account Management option makes the Bajaj Finance FD option efficient, convenient and simple right from the time of minimal document application till seamlessly managing and tracking the investment on a sustained basis.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is available in over +200 branches spanned over 200 cities of India making it one of the most accessible Fixed Deposit Funds.

The Fixed Deposit Calculator feature helps one to evaluate the returns in advance providing the much-needed clarity to plan investments and finances. The Fixed Deposit options by Bajaj Finance has a specially designed option for the Senior Citizens that allows them the eligibility for an additional rate of interest which is 0.35% higher than the regular interest rate.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Interest Rates 2019 Tenor in Months Minimum deposit (in Rs.) Cumulative Non-Cumulative Monthly Quarterly Half Yearly Annual 12 – 23 25,000 8.00% 7.72% 7.77% 7.85% 8.00% 24 – 35 8.15% 7.88% 7.93% 8.00% 8.15% 36 – 60 8.60% 8.28% 8.34% 8.42% 8.60% Special tenors scheme 15 1,00,000 8.05% 7.77% 7.82% 7.89% 8.05%

Rate Basis Customer Category: +0.35% for Senior Citizens +0.25% for Bajaj Finance Ltd customers, the existing policy holders of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Bajaj Group employees.

The renewal charges of +10% over and above the interest rate are levied on amount of which the deposit is booked.

One can also choose from Cumulative FD vs Non Cumulative FD depending on their specific requirement of interest period and term maturity.

Building a substantial savings corpus and generating a source of wealth through it is one of the primary financial goals of most of the salaried individuals. Fixed Deposits (FD) has always been considered as one of the safest financial instruments to serve the purpose of parking one's savings, making it one of the most favorable investment choices for salaried population. Offered by almost all banks and NBFC's, Fixed Deposit term ranges from a week to up to 10 years. Depending on one's financial capacity or requirement, the individual is required to invest a certain sum of money in one go and the interest rate is factored depending on the investment amount and the term period.