Bentley Systems Issues Call for Nominations for the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards Program

February 19, 2020
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, today announced its call for nominations for the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards program. The awards, which are judged by independent juries of industry experts, recognize infrastructure projects for digital innovations that improve project delivery and/or asset performance. The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2020.
The Year in Infrastructure Awards are an integral part of Bentley’s annual Year in Infrastructure Conference. The conference, which will take place October 12-15 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, brings together infrastructure professionals and industry thought leaders from around the world to share best practices and learn about the latest advances in technology that will improve infrastructure project delivery and asset performance. Winners are announced during the gala awards dinner at the culmination of the conference.
Users of Bentley software are invited to nominate their projects in the Year in Infrastructure Awards program, no matter which phase the project is in – planning/conception, design, construction, or operations. The three finalists chosen for each awards category win a trip to Vancouver to attend the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference as guests of Bentley Systems. As part of the conference, the finalists will present their projects before the judges, industry thought leaders, and more than 100 members of the media.
Every project nominated for an award receives recognition across the global infrastructure community. Through the Year in Infrastructure Awards program, participants:
The Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards will recognize outstanding achievements for infrastructure projects and assets in the following categories:
Additionally, projects that represent Bentley’s mission of advancing infrastructure but transcend the narrower focus of the individual category awards can be considered for Special Recognition awards including:
For additional information about the Year in Infrastructure Awards program, or to nominate a project, visit the Year in Infrastructure Awards website.
Watch a one-minute video about the nomination process.
Image and Caption:
Winners of Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards
Image courtesy of Bentley Systems
About Bentley Systems’ Year in Infrastructure Conference
Presented by Bentley Institute, the Year in Infrastructure Conference is a global gathering of leading executives in the world of infrastructure design, construction, and operations focused on best practices and technologies for going digital. The conference is globally recognized as the leading forum for addressing the current priorities and opportunities that impact the infrastructure industry. Attendees hear from industry thought leaders, engage in forums and discussions, and learn about technologies and best practices that will shape the future of infrastructure delivery and operations.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems is the leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, including public works, utilities, industrial plants, and digital cities. Bentley’s MicroStation-based open modeling applications, and its open simulation applications, accelerate design integration; its ProjectWise and SYNCHRO offerings accelerate project delivery; and its AssetWise offerings accelerate asset and network performance. Spanning infrastructure engineering, Bentley’s iTwin Services are fundamentally advancing BIM and GIS to 4D digital twins.
Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues, generates annual revenues of $700 million in 170 countries, and has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions since 2014. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers. www.bentley.com
Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, MicroStation, ProjectWise, and SYNCHRO are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
