Besides This Top-Tier Themed Exhibition on Chinese Royal Gardens, Observers Wishing to Better Understand China Should Also Look at Tmall Culture

Recently, the exhibition “Chinese Emperors’ Imperial Wonderland” featuring 3 mountains and 5 gardens made its overseas debut at Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris. The exhibition is a high-level event for cultural exchange that is specifically organized to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France. The exhibition mainly features 5 most representative royal gardens in Beijing including the Old Summer Palace and the Summer Palace, as well as the classical Chinese aesthetics and life philosophy these gardens reflect. Items such as the well-known 12 bronze Chinese zodiac statues were on display with the assistance of brand new visual technology. As an influential IP of Chinese history and culture, the “3 Mountains and 5 Gardens” have given rise to a series of relevant cultural and creative products that will be promoted and sold on the largest B2C e-commerce platform worldwide, which is Tmall under Alibaba, and those products are a major feature of this exhibition. In fact, this event is jointly hosted by Tmall and its new “Tmall Culture” project, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Haidian District of Beijing Committee, China Cultural Tourism and Creativity, and so on.

Currently, Tmall Culture is rallying top-tier partners from all over the world, including the British Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and others, all of which have opened official flagship stores on Tmall. The sale of museum-related cultural and creative products on Tmall is booming, and among those consumers are 100 million people in their 20s. This phenomenon has probably provided a vision that is both detailed and imaginative for practitioners in the cultural and creative industry all over the world.

This exhibition attracted French celebrities in top-tier fashion, fine arts, academic, and business industries, including Head of Digital and Multimedia at the Réunion des Musées Nationaux of France, Presidents of the European and Asian branches of Christie’s, senior managers of luxury brands such as LV, Chanel, and Dior. The Deputy Mayor of Tours, a city which is traditionally known as “the garden of France”, was also a special guest for cultural exchange on gardens at the exhibition. The large crowds at the exhibition attested to its great influence in France.

