Beverage Carton Industry Joins Forces Globally to Drive Action on Sustainability

by businesswireindia.com

The beverage carton industry creates GRACE – THE GLOBAL RECYCLING ALLIANCE FOR BEVERAGE CARTONS AND THE ENVIRONMENT, joining forces at a global level to strengthen the beverage carton position as low carbon, sustainable and recyclable packaging



The CEOs of ACE’s member companies BillerudKorsnäs, Elopak, SIG Combibloc, Stora Enso and Tetra Pak, created GRACE to support the industry in its drive to ensure that beverage cartons are recognized as a net zero-carbon emissions packaging solution. Using fact and science-based evidence, GRACE will highlight how beverage cartons low carbon and sustainable impact will help contribute to climate change mitigation, and the recyclability of beverage cartons and the importance of proper collection.The packaging industry needs to address the present and future challenges and expectations with regards to its environmental footprint and recyclability. “The beverage carton sector is well positioned to respond,” said Petra Gerber, SIG Combibloc, President of ACE. “Beverage cartons have unique attributes such as being able to safely transport and store food and beverages, have a low carbon footprint and are recyclable. Launching GRACE is another key step for our industry to collaborate on climate action and towards efficient collection and recycling solutions worldwide”.The medium-term objective is to develop GRACE’s activities and collaborate with value chain partners. GRACE will complement the action of existing industry platforms such as ACE and EXTR:ACT, and will liaise with existing associations representing or encompassing beverage cartons in different regions of the world. The organization will be headquartered in the Brussels-based ACE secretariat.Source: Businesswire