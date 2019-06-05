Big Bazaar’s LIVE ‘Cook Along’ Show Celebrates its 100th Episode

India is a land of food, where every family, friend or colleague eats food that is prepared in a different method. While some home makers struggle with the daily dilemma of aaj khaane mein kya banau on the other side there are aspiring chefs who are in search for the perfect recipe. With the objective of helping all home cooks, Big Bazaar started India’s first LIVE Digital Cooking classes on Big Bazaar Food YouTube channel. Started in December in 2018, the channel now celebrates 100 successful episodes. Making the 100th episode a celebration to remember Big Bazaar Food will host a LIVE ‘cook along’ session with glamourous actress and celebrity chef Shilpa Shetty Kundra at its GEN NXT store in Worli, Mumbai on 6th June, 2019. Users can get a chance to be part of the LIVE event by giving a missed call on 1800 270 6999.

Big Bazaar – Cook Along

Each episode of cook along showcases new recipes every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. During the Live show, viewers can prepare the dish as they watch the chef and also interact and get answers to cooking tips and suggestions.

Big Bazaar – Cook Along

Through this journey that celebrates home chefs and the true joy of eating ghar ka khana Big Bazaar’s ‘cook along’ has gathered a base of over 2,50,000 subscribers. The show has been a platform to over 100 home chefs who had an opportunity to live their dream of hosting their first ever cooking show. Popular youtube chefs such as Kabitas Kitchen, Varun Inamdar, Kanaks Kitchen, Archana Tai, and Ripu Daman Handa have been part of this journey of sharing interesting recipes.

Speaking about the success Pawan Sarda, Group Head – Digital, Future Group said, “Big Bazaar Food YouTube channel is our effort to connect with our consumers via content. Data has time and again shown that food recipes are an integral part of consumer search. And with this initiative, we are providing a destination to home chefs who are looking for new recipes. Getting noticed by 13 mn+ viewers and hosting a series of uninterrupted LIVE episodes has been an amazing journey. We are now reaching the 100th LIVE episode milestone which surely calls for a grand celebration and therefore we are very excited to get Shilpa Shetty on board for this special episode.”

Delighted about hosting the LIVE show actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “Kitchens are one of the busiest areas in one’s home. From the morning tea, to having garam roti’s and prepare different dishes everyday is not a cake walk. Referring to a recipe book is way different than cooking live with a chef who has mastered that dish. As a foodie, I am excited to be part of the 100th celebration of Big Bazaar Live cooking channel, a platform that celebrates food and most importantly recognizes home chefs. Come join me this Thursday and let’s cook together some lip-smacking food.”

Users can also be a part of this special Live event by simply registering by giving missed call on 1800 270 6999. Big Bazaar’s Cook Along is a live cooking show that is hosted on the brands YouTube channel; Big Bazaar Food, every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 5 pm. Cook Along show enjoys a growing fan base of viewers and offers recipes that can be tried across all communities in India.

About Big Bazaar

Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group, having presence in over 100 cities across the country. With its motto of “Making India Beautiful”, Big Bazaar ensures that all the products are of good quality and offered at the lowest prices. Promising 'more for less', Big Bazaar, offers 1.6-lakh mass-market product ranges that are sought by a majority of Indian consumers. It also offers a host of value-added services. The special discounts and promotional offers, which are available at regular intervals, make the format very unique and distinct. The consumer experiences a new level of standard in price, convenience, comfort, quality and store service levels.