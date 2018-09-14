Biolog-id Branches out to the United States with a New Operational Center in Atlanta

by businesswireindia.com

Biolog-id, a world leader in connected health solutions, announced the establishment of its U.S. operational center in Atlanta. This new site will enable Biolog-id to continue the growth of its presence in North America and offer its business solutions in the biggest health market in the world.

Biolog-id LLC’s offices are located in Alpharetta, 15 minutes north of Atlanta, Georgia. Pierre Parent, President of Biolog-id, has named Amit Mayer as the General Manager of the subsidiary.

Amit Mayer is an experienced manager with a variety of experience in the health, innovation, marketing and education domains. As an entrepreneur, consultant, teacher and businessman, Amit has worked for high-profile businesses and organizations throughout the world and is particularly interested in the healthcare sector. He has been based in Atlanta for the last 5 years.

“Biolog-id has developed unique expertise in connected health solutions and has created a ground-breaking innovation which enables the reliable tracking of sensitive therapeutic products (red blood cell concentrates, platelets, plasma, and chemotherapy products), and ensures their safe administration to patients. By establishing a permanent presence in the US, Biolog-id aims to offer local clients quality support for its product offerings in America. This operational center will manage sales, sales support, operations and R&D. “Biolog-id is poised to establish itself in the US market and we are convinced Amit is the right person to make this a success”, says Pierre Parent.

“Biolog-id’s solutions are based on the Internet of Things (IoT), which improves the quality and safety of medical procedures and patient care by ensuring that the right product is administered to the right patient, and allowing healthcare professionals to devote more time to patient”, adds Amit Mayer. “They can be entirely integrated into existing work processes and provide significant financial savings by reducing product loss and optimizing the supply chain (reducing stock, remote management with no manual handling, etc.). In addition, Biolog-id’s solutions also help improve working conditions for healthcare professionals by relieving them of time-consuming administrative and logistical tasks. This transatlantic site is testament to our aim to make use of all our synergies to provide the North-American market with a one-of-a-kind service offering. By forming a team that is focused on adapting solutions to the specific features of blood transfusion centers, hospital blood banks and pharmacies responsible for injectable products, Biolog-id aims to provide ad hoc solutions with significant added value, enabling our rapid growth in North America.”

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id was founded in 2005 based on a pioneering concept: using RFID technology to identify, track and manage sensitive health products (red blood cells, plasma, platelets, chemotherapy products). This ground-breaking innovation enabled the development of a totally unique product: the “Biolog solution” and its intellectual property rights, currently amounting to 100 or so international patents.

The company’s corporate office is located in Paris and its manufacturing and product and customer support facility is situated in Bernay in the Normandie region of France. It currently employs approximately 80 people and is continuing its recruitment plan both in France and abroad. www.biolog-id.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005540/en/

Source: Businesswire