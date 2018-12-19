Bizongo Launches New Brand Identity; Consolidates its Leadership in the Packaging Industry

India’s only unified platform for all kinds of packaging solutions, Bizongo announces the launch of its new brand identity reinforcing the company’s leadership as India’s largest one-stop packaging platform. In addition to launching a new logo, the company has undergone a complete brand revamp for its solutions – Procure Live, Design Square and Partner Hub. The identity is in line with the company’s mission to become synonymous with its brand tagline ‘Everything Packaging’. Backed with robust technology solutions and a strong foothold in the current Indian market, Bizongo now plans to enter international markets of USA, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Launched in 2015, Bizongo continues to aid, empower and create value for the $50 bn packaging ecosystem in India.

Bizongo L-R – Ankit Tomar – Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Sachin Agarwal – Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer and Aniket Deb – Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Bizongo’s new identity represents the company’s value proposition that encompasses everything from design and development to procurement thus unifying the complete packaging experience on a single digital platform.

Bizongo Logo

Bizongo has solved packaging procurement and quality issues faced by Food & Beverage, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Automobile, and Engineering companies amongst others by delivering reliable, sustainable and high-quality packaging solutions. Simultaneously, Bizongo has been responsible for improved productivity and increased revenues for packaging manufacturers in India by providing robust technology-driven solutions to SMEs. Since inception, Bizongo has experienced a consolidated growth of 5000% and 350% in the last financial year.

On launching the new brand identity, Aniket Deb, CEO, Bizongo said, “Bizongo was founded on the firm belief that creativity and technology combined, have the potential to set into motion transformation across industries. Today, we have evolved to become a brand that has been responsible for bringing in experience, efficiency, and innovation to the packaging ecosystem. We have also advanced rapidly to become the go-to choice for India’s leading companies for all their packaging needs. The evolution into a single platform that caters to all needs of packaging required us to give this company an identity that resonated with the same idea. A massive growth rate called for a massively appreciated and understood identity.

The new identity was crafted with one simple, crucial idea in mind. Bizongo is everything packaging. The challenge was to show that we as a company provide packaging for everything that visibly exists around us – be it consumables, cosmetics, gadgets, tools, automotive parts, or even chemicals. It was a beautiful journey discovering with our creative partners, how to translate this idea into an identity. The complete process has culminated into a hollow logo, which signified that we could encompass everything that came to us. We are everything packaging.

We believe we can create tremendous value by enabling businesses to design, develop and source – reliable, responsible, sustainable and smart packaging everywhere. The new identity for the company hence plays a significant role in driving our vision and steering us to newer heights.”

Bizongo’s identity will visually echo the company’s forte, and its promise, to be a one-stop platform for everything packaging in India. This identity has been designed and developed by Mumbai based design and digital company, The Minimalist.

About Bizongo

The place where creativity and technology converge is where transformation happens. At Bizongo, the belief is that together these elements have the potential to disrupt the market and enable efficiency and convenience in businesses. Packaging has the untapped potential to fit into this space. It is present all around you and every packaging item you see has been customized for diverse industries like Food & Beverages, FMCG, Automobiles, Consumer Durables, and Retail. Organizations everywhere are using packaging to connect with customers and tell their stories. This has made it an ideal means for Bizongo to put their belief into action and create a platform for everything packaging. Bizongo’s distinctive business model accelerates design, development, and procurement solutions for every packaging category. These solutions are driven by a stack of connected technology platforms that facilitate efficient business processes to provide an end-to-end experience. At the core of all this are the 320+ employees based out of their offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Bizongo is backed by investments from Accel, B Capital, Chiratae Ventures, & International Finance Corporation, and is providing packaging solutions to leading brands like Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Xiaomi, Bunge, & Reliance Jio.

To know more, kindly visit www.bizongo.com.