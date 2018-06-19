  • Download mobile app

19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday

  • FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
  • Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
  • Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
  • Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
  • Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
  • Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
  • BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
BMGI Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With G-Square Fintech

by businesswireindia.com

June 19, 2018

Business Wire India

BMGI, a global management consulting firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with G-Square, a fintech start-up firm specialising in data analytics and business solutions.
 
“We have decided to provide our BFSI clients with a one-stop solution to latest available technology and to identify the top technology fintech providers in the field. We are happy to have tied up with G-Square, a very niche and specialised firm in artificial intelligence-based data analytics, exclusively for BFSI firms. We believe that by combining our expertise in problem solving with G-Square’s proficiency in big data analytics, we’ll be able to provide comprehensive solutions to our clients and help them significantly improve sales growth, enhance customer experience and optimise processes using statistically validated directional insights,” expressed Mr Naresh Raisinghani, CEO & Executive Director, BMGI.

“We are happy to have partnered with a world leader in operational excellence like BMGI. We believe that our common stance on the importance of big data analytics in today’s world will ensure a long successful alliance,” said Mr Gurpreet Singh, Director at G-Square. Source: Businesswire

