BMW India Extends Special Service Support for Flood-Affected Customers in Kerala
by businesswireindia.com
August 16, 2018
Business Wire India
BMW India has announced special aftersales support for flood-affected BMW customers in Kerala.
-
Team size of technicians and service advisors increased to expedite repairs and deliveries of affected vehicles.
-
Complimentary Road Side Assistance into action to assist towing.
-
On-site insurance support and surveyors for faster implementation of insurance claims.
-
Additional inventory of BMW Original Spare Parts for faster turnaround.
-
Prompt and prioritised technical support from nearest dealer network.
A special task force of certified technicians and service advisors
has been deployed at various service points for
a wide variety of comprehensive checks to bring vehicles back on roads.
BMW India has also prioritized ordering of all spare
parts for Kerala dealership workshops to support flood-affected vehicles while off-the-shelf arrangements are also being
made for parts supply over
the counter as needed.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India said, “Continuous heavy rainfall in Kerala region and flooding of low lying areas across the state is a cause of great concern. We stand with our customers in meeting any challenges they might have to face due to inclement weather conditions. BMW India has taken special measures to ensure that its customers receive prompt response to their service and insurance requirements. A special task force is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis and we are closely coordinating with our dealer partners to ensure a hassle-free service experience.”
Additionally,
a complimentary Road Side Assistance
has been put in action to assist with towing operations in
the city for BMW vehicles affected
due to flooding.
The lead-time for various service repairs
has also been reduced with additional technical resources, service consultants and dedicated
CRM staff for keeping the customers informed on
the repair status.
In regards to the insurance process, both BMW Authorized dealers and BMW India have arranged daily visits of surveyors of both BMW partnered and non-BMW collaborated insurance companies.
This will provide ground support for faster assessment and processing of insurance formalities.
BMW India urges its customers to
be cautious while driving during
heavy rains
and around waterlogged areas. Customers are advised
not to attempt to re–start the engine of
a stalled vehicle to avoid
damages to engine. Affected customers can call BMW Roadside Assistance
at 18001032211 for assistance.
Source: Businesswire