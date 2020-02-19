Boehringer-Ingelheim Launches Patient-Centric MyStudyWindow Powered by Carebox

by businesswireindia.com

Boehringer Ingelheim offers MyStudyWindow to provide patients, families, caregivers, and doctors consistent access to information about Boehringer Ingelheim’s actively recruiting studies conducted at global site locations

The platform features patient-centric study titles and descriptions, educational content, and guidance on the clinical trial selection and enrollment process

Anonymous condition-based questionnaires identify and pre-screen potentially relevant studies based on a few questions about patient diagnosis, disease stage, and treatment history



Boehringer Ingelheim and Carebox Healthcare Solutions announced the recent launch of MyStudyWindow (www.mystudywindow.com), a digital platform empowering patients, families, caregivers, and doctors to learn about Boehringer Ingelheim’s studies by offering information in an easy to access and understandable way. The collaboration brings together Carebox’ expertise in study matching based on patient eligibility criteria and Boehringer Ingelheim’s extensive scientific capabilities to pursue innovation on behalf of patients around the world.

Mohammed Ali, Global Head of Digital Development, Global Clinical Operations at Boehringer Ingelheim, says: “This initial release of MyStudyWindow represents an important step towards our vision to bring patients and physicians closer to the clinical trials environment. We plan to establish a next-generation platform empowering patients who consider to participate in or to learn about Boehringer Ingelheim studies and research. In addition, we aim to support doctors to find the information they need to consult on and pursue a well-informed treatment.”

The digital platform MyStudyWindow follows a patient-centric approach using lay friendly language, educational content and user-friendly features that provide guidance: Users can select from a range of condition-specific questionnaires to anonymously answer questions about a patient’s diagnosis, disease stage, and treatment history. MyStudyWindow instantly matches the user to potentially relevant clinical studies from the Boehringer Ingelheim portfolio, suggests nearby study site locations, and provides guidance on contacting the site for next steps. For studies that Boehringer Ingelheim would conduct in the future, patients will have the opportunity to provide feedback on their research experience to further stepping closer towards clinical trial democratization. The functions are facilitated by artificial intelligence powered automation which enables Carebox to continuously curate and structure eligibility criteria for Boehringer Ingelheim clinical trials.

“We are proud to be part of this project as the technology partner to develop and operate MyStudyWindow as a cloud-based SaaS solution”, explains Brian Weiss, CEO of Carebox Healthcare Solutions. “We are looking forward to continuing to expand the functionality and global reach of MyStudyWindow to further Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to patient-centric clinical research designs.”

Increasing patient and doctor awareness of clinical study opportunities and improving access is an industry challenge. Often times a lack of awareness leads to potential issues for up to 75 percent of investigators who fail to enroll the target number of participants. Furthermore, this impediment leads to as much as 90 percent of all clinical trials worldwide failing to enroll patients within the target amount of time and must extend their enrollment period.1 The parties involved in healthcare innovation increasingly recognize the role of patients and caregivers as key stakeholders in clinical research. Boehringer Ingelheim believes that the empowerment of patients and caregivers can be beneficial for study recruitment and help them to go into an informed dialog, especially those living with rare diseases.

