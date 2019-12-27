Book Launch: Third World Record Holders Meet’ 2020

‘India Book of Records’ organized the grand ‘3rd World Record Holders’ meet with great vigour and enthusiasm on December 27, 2019 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi wherein the record organizations from the six countries participated including Vietnam, U.S.A, India, U.K., Nepal, Indonesia.

India Book of Records – 3rd World Record Holders

The ‘3rd World Record Holders meet’ was marked by the presence of eminent figures, the chief editors from the six countries. Their names are as follows:

Mr. LE TRAN TRUONG AN, Founder and General Director of Vietnam Records Organization

Professor Mac Bia, Chairman USA Book of Records

Ms. Neerja Roy Chowdhury, Managing Director – India Book of Records

Mr. Thomas Bain, Vice Chancellor – WR University (UK)

Mr. Osmar Semesta Susilo, Editor-in-chief – Indonesia Book of Records

Mr. Deepak Chandra Sen, Editor-in-chief – Nepal Book of Records

Dr. Ponijan Liaw, President – IPSA (Indonesian Professional Speakers Association)

The event also marked the launch of India Book of Records 2020 which is the 15th edition since the beginning of ‘India Book of Records’.

This year more than 2000 records were created at the India Book of Records by several people, out of which, the Top-20 records were honoured. Following are the names of the prominent personalities who were honoured among the Top-20 record holders:

Vishwa Mohan Sharma, IAS, District Magistrate & Collector of Ajmer Rajasthan

Dr. Srimathy Kesan, Founder, CEO – Space Kidz India

Indra Singh Rao, Collector & District Magistrate, Baran (IAS)

Col. PS Gupta, Vice President, Agriculture Skill Council of India

Dr. Abhijit Joshi, Dean, Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Pune

This occasion was marked by the warm presence of three renowned personalities of Vietnam including, the most venerable monk Thich Hue Dang (Nyugen Van Sau), Mr. Nyugen van De, the owner of The Hop Luc International General Hospital and DR. Nguyen Hoang Anh, Director of Research Institute of Complimentary Health Sciences (R.I.C.H.S). Also, we were privileged enough to launch the book titled ‘Buddha Yoga’ authored by the great monk, Mr. Nyugen Van Sau, which is based on the wisdom of Buddha and is an amalgamation of the ‘Philosophy of Buddha’ and the ‘Science of Yoga’.