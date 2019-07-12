Bosch Honors Ambarella with Bosch Global Supplier Award

by businesswireindia.com

Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), a leading developer of high-resolution video processing and computer vision semiconductors, today announced that Bosch has honored Ambarella with the prestigious Bosch Global Supplier Award in the category of Direct Purchasing – Energy and Building Technology. The award recognizes Ambarella’s performance in the manufacture and supply of products and services — notably in the areas of innovation, quality, costs, and logistics. At this year’s ceremony, Bosch awarded 47 of its 43,000 suppliers, representing its top suppliers across an array of industries and in 15 different countries.

“With the Bosch Global Supplier Award, we pay tribute to our best suppliers around the world,” said Andreas Reutter, head of supply chain management at Robert Bosch GmbH. “The award-winners have achieved outstanding levels of excellence, and work with us in an exceptional spirit of partnership. From technological expertise to logistical quality and entrepreneurial potential — our award winners have it all.”

“The theme of Bosch’s ceremony, ‘Transforming Together. Staying Ahead’ rings true to us at Ambarella,” said Chris Day, vice president of marketing and business development at Ambarella. “It is an honor to receive this award in recognition of our innovation and supply chain performance. We are proud to have been a supplier to Bosch for over a decade and look forward to continuing to provide the core video technology that will enable Bosch to elevate and advance the video surveillance market in the years to come.”

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power system-on-chips (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

