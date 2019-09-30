BOUNCEinc Kicks off in India as 1000+ Applicants Appear for a Unique Recruitment Event

BOUNCEinc, the global movement in fun and entertainment, is finally here. BOUNCEinc India held its unique recruiting event over the weekend. A BOUNCEinc casting call is more like an Indian Idol audition than a job interview. In a world where people are hired via monotonous interview round, BOUNCEinc India bucked away from the trend. The casting event was one of a kind as applicants were judged on their personality, character and fun quotient rather than just qualifications and CV.

BOUNCEinc team all pumped up for BOUNCE Tribe casting call event

The event saw over 1000 enthusiastic applicants flocking to the venue to battle it out in a audition kind of process called as ‘speed dates’. Teams from BOUNCEinc India & BOUNCEinc Australia collectively chose the best of the pool who will proceed for the next group discussion round. The soul of BOUNCEinc is the tribe which is selected and trained around the philosophy of inspiring movement, self-expression and human connection. The company has over 4,000 staff over the world from regions from Australia to Sweden and Middle east and the staff varies from multiple races, religions and skill sets. The Host Awesomeness Guarantee is the most significant brand differentiator for BOUNCEinc ensuring customers receive a friendly, encouraging & inspiring experience at every venue, every time.

BOUNCEinc Australia Team members showcasing free movement at casting call event

BOUNCEinc India will aim to be a loved destination for families, schools and young people, who come to BOUNCEinc India and learn new skills, awaken confidence and just let go.

Speaking on the casting event, Mr. Anand Barot, Director & CEO of Stratospheric Entertainment Pvt. Limited, which holds the exclusive rights for BOUNCEinc in India, said, “At the heart of the BOUNCEinc brand and culture is the concept of “Free Spirits Unleashed”. With this unique casting event, we want to bring on board individuals who are engaging, passionate, self-aware and embody our brand philosophy. Through our awesome team of Hosts & Team leaders we want to create a paradigm shift in customer service delivery in the fun and entertainment space in India. Our first day of recruitment was a great success due to the sheer energy that the applicants displayed. We look forward to meeting them again over the next rounds.”

BOUNCEinc India is gearing up for its launch in November with flagship venue in Mumbai.