Brightcove Launches New Platform to Publish Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Apps on Devices in Record Time

by businesswireindia.com

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced Brightcove Beacon, a new SaaS-based OTT platform. Brightcove Beacon enables companies to deliver and launch premium video experiences quickly and cost effectively across mobile, web, smart TVs, and connected TVs, all with the flexibility of multiple monetization models, backed by the power of Brightcove.

The past twelve months have seen a surge in OTT services around the world. Audiences are consuming more video content than ever and across many different types of devices. Historically, launching an OTT service was time consuming, complex, and costly, but with Brightcove Beacon, the process is simplified. Users can now create, launch, and monetize OTT apps faster than ever before at greater scale. Brightcove Beacon empowers companies to quickly develop OTT applications for smart TVs, as well as web, iOS, and Android. New flexible monetization models include advertising, subscription, and pay-per-view for live and video on-demand (VOD) content. Brightcove Beacon’s analytics, flexible pay models, and consistent experiences across all devices help content providers retain and engage loyal viewers. Today it takes weeks and months to launch a single OTT experience; Brightcove Beacon enables users to launch video content on a variety of devices and platforms simultaneously.

“The global OTT market is booming and Brightcove is uniquely positioned to help content providers capitalize on this opportunity quickly, cost effectively, and at scale,” said Charles Chu, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove. “OTT providers understand the value in serving content to the platforms and devices where their audiences are. In the past, providing this content on multiple platforms was often time consuming, complex, and expensive due to the rapidly proliferating devices, app stores, and video business models. We worked with our customers and industry experts to understand their challenges and as a result, developed Brightcove Beacon. Companies can now use one platform to develop apps, as well as publish content to all desired devices, enabling them to derive even greater ROI from their video strategies.”

Brightcove will be showcasing Brightcove Beacon at IBC in Amsterdam, from September 13-17 in Hall 5, Booth 69. The product will be publicly available on October 31, 2019.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005646/en/

Source: Businesswire