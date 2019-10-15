Broadcom is Title Sponsor of the IRIS National Fair

by businesswireindia.com

Broadcom Inc., a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, announces the title sponsorship between Broadcom India and IRIS (Initiative for Research and Innovation in STEM) to advance India’s STEM education pipeline.

The IRIS National Fair promotes and nurtures science and engineering research among young Indian innovators and creates a national platform for students to represent India at the world’s largest international pre-college science competition, ISEF (International Science and Engineering Fair) and participate in the Broadcom MASTERS® International.

Broadcom India’s sponsorship will impact over 4.5 million students across socio-economic and geographical boundaries within India and underwrite the participation of Team India at ISEF 2020 in Anaheim, California in May 2020.

“The world is global, and we are collaborating with over 80 counties every year that brings great value to our science technology and society. I’m very happy to note this new partnership of the IRIS platform with the Indian Government and Broadcom India,” said Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science and Technology, a co-sponsor of IRIS. “I’m sure the next 20 years are going to keep getting better.”

“The employees of Broadcom India are excited about Broadcom’s title sponsorship of the IRIS National Fair because the fair helps anchor the many STEM programs that Broadcom India supports through corporate social responsibility,” said Jiju George, Director, HR of Broadcom India and Board Director, India entities. “The fair is a powerful STEM platform for the children of India.”

“IRIS National Fair empowers students to ideate, create and innovate their passion in STEM,” said Fair Director Sharon E. Kumar. “It enables them to showcase their projects at the national level and to represent India at ISEF.”

IRIS outreach activities include partnerships with STEM programs impacting children throughout India, face-to-face STEM workshops, IRIS alumni community outreach programs and mentorship camps for affiliated fair winners and ISEF finalists – impacting over 4.5 million students each year.

“The privilege of supporting a national science fair program in India as well as those we support in the US enhances Broadcom’s brand as a leader in corporate social responsibility dedicated to inspiring and empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators,” said Henry Samueli, Chairman of Board of Broadcom Inc., and Chair of the Broadcom Foundation.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

About Broadcom Foundation

Broadcom Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation the mission of advancing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education by funding research, recognizing scholarship and increasing opportunity.

Broadcom Foundation is a founding member of the STEM Ecosystem initiative and plays an advisory role in Broadcom India’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

For more information, visit the Broadcom Foundation and stay connected on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

