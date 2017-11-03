03 Nov 2017, Edition - 843, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Targeting doubling of farmers’ income in five years: PM Modi
  • India is the most preferred destination for investment: PM Modi
  • India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world: PM Modi
  • Ready to work with India to promote bilateral relations: China
  • IRCTC case: ED issues notice to Tejaswi Yadav to join the probe on 13th November
  • Chennai Rain: Power cut in water logged areas
  • Sensex hits a record at 33,692.58, Nifty at new peak of 10,461.70 in opening trade
  • Chennai Rains: More than 200 mm of rain recorded in Chennai in last three days
  • Considering to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism: White House
  • New York attacker was ‘soldier’ of ISIS
Business

Trading Calls: Buy Adani Ports, Balkrishna Industries, Says Expert

November 3, 2017

Indian markets are likely to start Friday’s session on a flat-to-positive note.

Indian markets are likely to start Friday’s session on a positive note, with the SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange trading 15 points higher. Shares in the other Asian markets edged higher as investors gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for massive US tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a centrist at the helm of the Federal Reserve. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.14 per cent, to near its highest since late 2007. Australia’s main index firmed 0.5 per cent, while South Korea added 0.3 per cent. News that Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell would be the new head of the US central bank was well flagged, but still something of a relief.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark index Sensex closed 27 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 33,573.22 while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,423.80, down 16.7 points or 0.16 per cent.

Vyapam scam: Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not out of the woods yet despite the CBI’s clean chit
November 3, 2017

On Wednesday, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation cleared Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a Vyapam case, his Bharatiya Janata Party felicitated him in Bhopal. Speakers describ...

Activating Your Chakras for a Healthy You – ​​Manipoorak Chakra ​
November 1, 2017

Asans are not exercises. They are the gradual process of evolution in the body effectuated under sanidhya of a Guru. They are to be performed gently and with internal awareness. A ...

Signs You Are Not Getting Enough Salt; Keep A Check!
November 3, 2017

Our body is a complex system nourished by various nutrients and minerals; an excess or deficiency of any essential element can take a toll on our health. Sodium is one such essenti...

