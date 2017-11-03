Trading Calls: Buy Adani Ports, Balkrishna Industries, Says Expert

Indian markets are likely to start Friday’s session on a flat-to-positive note.

Indian markets are likely to start Friday’s session on a positive note, with the SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange trading 15 points higher. Shares in the other Asian markets edged higher as investors gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for massive US tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a centrist at the helm of the Federal Reserve. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.14 per cent, to near its highest since late 2007. Australia’s main index firmed 0.5 per cent, while South Korea added 0.3 per cent. News that Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell would be the new head of the US central bank was well flagged, but still something of a relief.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark index Sensex closed 27 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 33,573.22 while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,423.80, down 16.7 points or 0.16 per cent.