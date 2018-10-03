Cafe Coffee Day's New Menu is Totally Worth It

by businesswireindia.com

Value for money à la carte menu options starting at Rs. 29/-

Affordably priced quality food & beverage combos at Rs. 49/-

, pioneer of the cafe culture in India is set to appeal to young cafe goers with a brand new ‘. Designed to include an extensive range, the menu has 24 new food, beverage and dessert offerings. Available in à la carte starting at Rs. 29/-, it also offers a fun mix and match ‘food with beverage’ combo starting at Rs. 49/- and a three-course combo including dessert starting at Rs. 88/-.Research conducted revealed exciting youth insights in so far as changing preferences, fatigue with existing market choices and lunch & dinner occasions were concerned. The youth were primarily looking for ‘value for money’ offerings. Theis designed to ensure a rich offering that every young cafe goer finds completely satiating and feels a sense of ‘value for money’. The new menu is built on innovation and affordable luxury, bringing to consumers new concepts as well as classic offerings with a twist at great value without compromising on quality. With this appetizing and affordable range, Cafe Coffee Day is set to revolutionize the all-day quick meals space yet again.Theis designed keeping in mind food preferences of today's college goers and young adults. They seek variety, they value quality and they absolutely love it when it meets their on-demand hunger pangs! The food menu starting at Rs. 29 has unique offerings likeNon-vegetarians are in for an equally tasteful and budget-friendly fare with appetizing options such as! The menu has some signature wholesome meal time must haves too likeThe menu offers a wide variety of standalone and combo options to meet every hunger mood that could arise at any time of the day, be it a quick evening snack or an afternoon meal.The menu also brings along newness in the beverage and dessert offerings. The beverage menu has some classics likethat are too hot to resist; andthat are too cool to have! The Totally Worth It Menu brings a new twist to its dessert menu too witha chocolate brownie ice cream in a cup. Thein a cup takes care of fruit lovers and strawberry fans.The Totally Worth It combos are a steal offering a wide selection of mix and match options starting at just Rs. 49/-. These combo deals are a delight for customers looking to enjoy a complete meal at the best possible price. The youth can pair their favorite Chicken Calzone along with their beverage of choice at Rs.79 and an additional dessert at a complete price of Rs.118. Another popular offering, the Classic Rajma rice can be paired with a refreshing beverage at Rs.119. Add a dessert to the combo and enjoy the whole meal at just Rs. 158.The new menu adds a fresh, new twist to the already exciting and extensive Cafe Coffee Day menu. Cafe lovers, office and college students are in for a fun surprise as they make heading to Cafe Coffee Day a habit for any occasion.Speaking on the new menu,"At Cafe Coffee Day, our first priority is to understand the cafe goers and take care of their food and beverage preferences. The concept of ‘great value offering’ is a key youth criterion and one of the key pillars at Café Coffee Day. Thebrings to the youth a rich and extensive range of food, beverage and dessert options that they will find gratifying and absolute value for money. The menu is curated to interest those who seek variety, unique, innovative, wholesome choices and quality packed together at a great price. Cafe Coffee Day will always be committed to making it a totally worthwhile experience for our young customers.”Starting at just Rs.29 and food combos starting at Rs. 49, the all new menu is sure to make the cafe goers say in unison – it is totally worth it! The new menu is currently available at Cafe Coffee Day outlets in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. It will be available in other markets across India soon.Source: Businesswire