CAFR in Association With Chitkara University Organised 3rd Annual Chefs Conclave & Awards on September 15, 2018 at Chandigarh

The Chefs Association of Five Rivers (CAFR) in association with Chitkara University today organised the biggest annual event – CAFR 3Chefs Conclave & Awards with the theme, “Sapta Sindhu”. The event was a huge success with celebrity Chefs from all over the country participating in it.The event was hosted by Chitkara University with the intention to express its acknowledgment and support to Chefs and Entrepreneurs, who have made consistent efforts to put the Indian cuisine on the world culinary map. Many dignitaries at the event claimed this to be an excellent opportunity to show support and appreciation for the culinary fraternity.CAFR is a nodal body comprising of Chefs, Food Historians, Food Scientists, Food Writers, and Educationists and Researches from all across North India, under the aegis of Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), and is a proud member of World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS). Visionary, Chef Manjit S Gill, Chef Tej Razdan, Chef Sanjiv Verma and Chef Navdeep Sharma founded this association, which now has 1000 chef members from across North India.CAFR 's main objective is to develop a ‘Sustainable Environment’ for food producers and consumers through Workshops, Conclaves, Culinary Exchange Programs, Food discussions, Food Events, Culinary Tours, etc. The Association also aims at developing individual skills and knowledge groups where chefs can connect, share and learn.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, said, “We are happy to have hosted CAFR’s 3Chefs Conclave today. It was an excellent opportunity for our students to interact with accomplished Chefs. We have once again showcased the prowess of Chitkara University to host such events for the benefit of the culinary industry, entrepreneurs and students.”Chef Tej Razdan and Chef Sanjeev Verma at the conclave elaborated, “We aim at bringing to life the culture and food practices of undivided Punjab (from 1800 A.D. to 1950 A.D.).” He added, “The Conclave will begin with a panel discussion with eminent Chefs and Food Historians discussing the Journey of Food, Ethnic Equipment and Cooking Practices of the yesteryears, the Lost Recipes and the origin of modern-day Punjabi cuisine. There will be special emphasis on the discussion around this going forward.”In the technologically advanced times that we live in today, we know bloggers and social media influences are an essential element for the success of the hospitality industry. We are happy to note that the event has been attended by nationally reputed hospitality industry bloggers. The second panel discussion – Chefs Vs Bloggers, brought up important points about digital media marketing practices, and how the industry and chefs can benefit from it. The event ended with a glittering awards ceremony that recognised various efforts of the culinary fraternity.Source: Businesswire