California Walnuts: Nutrient Rich Powerhouse for Overall Wellness

Nuts are healthy snack options. When it comes to healthy diet options, they rule the popularity charts across the world. They not only help in satisfying hunger pangs but also add nutritious goodness to a meal. When you talk about nuts, walnuts top the list as they are unique compared to other tree nuts because they are predominantly composed of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) rather than monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), which are predominant in most other nuts.

Nutcracker and California Walnuts

Sun-ripened, crunchy and packed with healthy omega-3 fatty acids – California walnuts are delicious, nutritious powerhouses that are very mild and sweet in taste and a great ingredient for varied recipes or as a snack in between. These nuts, which look so much like the human brain, should be embraced for life. A handful of walnuts is perfect daily portion!

Handful of California Walnuts

Nearly two decades of research, at renowned universities worldwide have shown the effect of walnuts in such areas as heart health, diabetes, cancer, cognition, aging and metabolic syndrome. Here’s why you need to make walnuts a part of your daily diet regime:

Eating good, unsaturated fats like those found in walnuts has been shown to provide health benefits

Walnuts are mostly made up of polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) (28g contains 13g out of 18g of total fat), which includes the plant-based omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) (28g contains 2.5g)

Walnuts are the only tree nut, and one of the few foods, to provide an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALA (28g contains 2.5g of ALA). Omega-3 ALA is important for heart health and may help reduce the risk of heart disease

Incorporating walnuts into meals and snacks is a simple, tasty and convenient way to add important nutrients to your diet. 28g of walnuts offers four grams of protein and two grams of fiber

Walnuts are a good source of magnesium (11% Daily Value), which supports muscles and nerves in the body as well as bone health

Walnuts are naturally gluten-free, sodium-free, and cholesterol-free food

Walnuts offer a variety of antioxidants (3.721 mmol/28g), including polyphenols (69.3 ± 16.5 μmol catechin equivalents/g) and gamma-tocopherol (5.91 mg/28g)

Apart from the countless nutritional values that these nuts offer, they are also known worldwide for their high quality. This is ensured by following proper agricultural practices in the orchard, regulated timing of harvest, and following better harvest practices that impact the final product quality. They are grown and processed under strict quality control standards in order to deliver a high-quality product for you and your family to enjoy year-round. So, the next time you are in the supermarket, don’t just walk by them on the shelves. Instead, reach out and buy a bagful of health and nutrition readily available in the form of California walnuts.