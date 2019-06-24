Cambridge University Press, Cambridge Assessment English and Kaplan Test Prep Collaborate on New Livestreamed and Online IELTS® Preparation

by businesswireindia.com

Cambridge University Press and Cambridge Assessment English, who together provide official preparation materials for Cambridge English Qualifications and IELTS (International English Language Testing System) have partnered with Kaplan Test Prep, a premier provider of educational services, to deliver livestreamed and online preparation courses for IELTS. Using official Cambridge IELTS content from Cambridge Assessment English – the producer of the test – the courses provide comprehensive preparation at a time and pace that suits the learner.

The livestreamed course begins in July, while the online IELTS preparation course launches in August. Both are available for enrollment now.

More than 3.5 million IELTS tests are taken each year, making it the world's most popular high-stakes English language test for higher education admissions and global migration. IELTS scores are trusted by over 10,000 organizations globally, including over 3,400 academic institutions in the United States. IELTS is designed to test the language ability of people who want to study or work where English is used as the language of communication, and is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.

Pamela Baxter, CEO at Cambridge Exams Publishing, producer of official Cambridge preparation materials, explained, “Learners will now be able to get the best of our IELTS preparation materials delivered with the flexibility to suit their busy lives. With these courses, learners can be confident they are getting the most out of their preparation time.”

“We are excited to partner with Cambridge University Press and Cambridge Assessment English to develop these new offerings for English language learners worldwide,” said Steven Marietti, President, Licensure division, Kaplan Test Prep. “The courses will combine Kaplan’s unparalleled student-focused expertise in test preparation, learning science, digital learning and instruction with their unique combination of expertise in teaching, learning and assessment.”

This builds on more than 35 years of experience and expertise that Kaplan International English has in delivering face-to-face IELTS test preparation for many thousands of students from more than 150 countries.

For more information or to enroll, please visit https://www.kaptest.co.uk/ielts.

About Cambridge University Press

Cambridge University Press is part of the University of Cambridge. Our mission is to unlock people's potential with the best learning and research solutions. Our vision is a world of learning and research inspired by Cambridge. Our peer-reviewed publishing lists comprise over 53,000 titles covering academic research, professional development, nearly 400 research journals, school-level education, English language teaching and Bible publishing. Playing a leading role in today's global market place, we have over 50 offices around the globe, and distribute our products to nearly every country in the world. We publish 50,000 authors based in over 100 different countries.

www.cambridge.org

About Cambridge Assessment English

Cambridge Assessment English is a department of the University of Cambridge and the producer and co-owner of IELTS. The organization develops and produces the Cambridge English exams and qualifications for language teachers, which are taken by over 5 million people in 130 countries every year. Around the world, over 20,000 universities, employers, government ministries and other organizations rely on their exams and qualifications as proof of English language ability. They also develop a leading range of support materials and courses for students and teachers around the world. Cambridge Assessment English is a not-for-profit organization which exists to help people to learn English and prove their skills to the world. All their work is supported by a dedicated team of researchers.

www.cambridgeenglish.org

About Kaplan Test Prep

Kaplan Test Prep is a premier provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses worldwide. Established in 1938, Kaplan is the world leader in the test prep industry. With a comprehensive menu of online offerings, a complete array of print books and digital products, and a global network of certified providers, Kaplan offers preparation for more than 200 standardized tests, including test prep for English language exams such as the IELTS®, TOEFL®, TOEIC®, and OET®, as well as for entrance exams for secondary school, college and graduate school, and professional licensing exams for attorneys, physicians and nurses. For Kaplan Test Prep's global offerings, go to www.kaptestglobal.com

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005179/en/

Source: Businesswire