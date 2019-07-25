Candor TechSpace Organises Workspace Efficiency Summit on Indoor Air Quality, Installs Advanced Air Purifying Systems In Its Projects in Association With Honeywell

by businesswireindia.com

Provides a safe and healthy working environment through the circulation of cleaner indoor air

Improves cognitive performance of the brain to ramp up employee productivity

Candor TechSpace, the leading provider of IT/ITES office spaces, has today held a Workspace Efficiency Summit on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) at Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi. The summit aimed at creating awareness about the impact of poor air quality on employee health and productivity among -corporations. An employee spends 90% of the time inside workplaces, and the intake of deteriorating indoor air may lead to sick building syndrome (SBS), which causes nose, eye, throat, and skin irritation along with breathing difficulties and headachesPoor indoor air quality is a burgeoning issue and leads to significant costs to both the company and its employees, mainly in the form of healthcare expenses, sick leave and lost productivity. To address this serious concern, Candor TechSpace, managed by Brookfield Properties, has collaborated with Honeywell, a global leader in connected buildings with a comprehensive range of indoor products that help purify air in environments where people spend most of their time – at home, in cars, and now, in buildings like office spaces. Through this strategic partnership, Candor TechSpace will be installing Honeywell’s Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) in all its future office campuses; it also encourages HR departments to create policies that ensure a safe working environment for employees.Indoor air quality can be up to 10 times worse than outdoor air qualityand yet is invisible to the naked eye. Since modern buildings and workspaces are becoming increasingly airtight, they trap pollutants flowing in through office equipment and eventually enter the office ambiance. Many people are not even aware that bad indoor air quality can have an adverse effect on the ability to make quick decisions, limit the cognitive performance of the brain, and eventually take a toll on employee productivity at work.From a long-term perspective, this can engender serious repercussions on a company’s bottom line and the overall business. Candor TechSpace addresses this concern by leveraging advanced air purifying systems of Honeywell and thus ensuring maximum employee productivity at their campuses.: commented, “Deteriorating indoor air quality has a significant impact on employee wellbeing and productivity. At Brookfield Properties, we understand the evolving needs of the workspace requirements and as the strategic workspace partners to the many global organisations we are committed to provide healthier workspaces.”To address this concern, we collaborated with Honeywell and will be installing highly efficient “electronic air purifying and monitoring system” in our Candor TechSpace campuses. With this collaboration, we strongly believe that this effort will address the critical issue and will ring in higher productivity, healthier work life balance, and enhanced comfort for our occupiers.said, “We are delighted to partner with Candor TechSpace. We are committed to creating awareness about how a healthy and productive work environment is a key element of any green, sustainable building. Through our joint efforts, we aim to improve the Candor TechSpace campuses and make them cleaner, greener and more efficient.”A Brookfield Properties venture, Candor TechSpace is the most promising brand in India that has created world-class IT, ITES and SEZ campuses across India. Since its inception, it has been at the forefront of improving the employee wellbeing by leveraging technological advances at its campuses. The company has stayed committed to providing a safe and healthy workspace to the occupiers that would help boost their productivity levels and encourage them to deliver quality in every task they shoulder. The joint move by Candor TechSpace and Honeywell will help employees perform better across their campuses while improving indoor air quality at workspace.Source: Businesswire