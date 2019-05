Capgemini Launches Tech Fiesta 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Location Date Mumbai May 27, 2019 Pune May 28, 2019 Bengaluru May 30, 2019 Hyderabad May 31, 2019 Chennai June 03, 2019

Tech Fiesta brings together an ecosystem comprising Capgemini’s leaders alongside clients, strategic partners, analysts, start-ups, academics and influencers to unlock the potential of technology-oriented transformational shifts to achieve business goals. Over 22,000 people are expected to attend Tech Fiesta this year.The focus at Tech Fiesta 2019 will be to showcase solutions in new-age technologies such as Machine Learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Cloud across a range of industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, retail, utilities and others. With multiple formats of interactions such as showcase zones, panel discussions, and technical learning sessions, Capgemini will present over 60 unique solutions across the entire spectrum of future technologies.Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Antoine Imbert, COO of Capgemini in India in charge of Practices and Transformation, said, “Technology is disrupting every industry and is a key enabler for our clients’ transformation journeys. We are committed to helping organizations to leverage new technologies at speed and scale to help them rethink their business models and position their businesses for the next level of growth.”Nisheeth Srivastava, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Capgemini in India, added “Technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and the Internet of Things are redefining how businesses will operate and innovate in the years to come. The challenge today is to integrate these new technologies in a secure and sustainable manner. At Capgemini, we have developed the Applied Innovation Exchange , our global platform that enables organizations to discover relevant innovations, contextualize and experiment with them in their specific industry, and to deploy and sustain them globally. The AIE is complemented by a rich portfolio of innovation-led offerings, coupled with sector expertise and technology capabilities, to transform enterprises that are constantly looking to stay ahead of the curve.”Tech Fiesta 2019 will be held across the following five Capgemini locations in India:Source: Businesswire