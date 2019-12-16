Cashify and Vivo Partner to Power Vivo’s Upgrade Program

Cashify, India’s leading recommerce marketplace to sell and buy old electronic gadgets, partnered with Vivo for the ‘Thank You India’ program to celebrate the latter’s 5th anniversary in the India market. Being Vivo’s official buyback partner, Cashify aims to increase its customer base by engaging with Vivo customers, and provide them with the best upgrades and buybacks in a streamlined, hassle-free manner.

Through this program that ran from 12th to 29th November, Vivo provided special offers in the form of coupons and subscriptions to its customers across different online channels. Consumers could avail attractive discounts, coupon deals, and cashback offers on a wide range of Vivo smartphones. These included the recently launched Vivo V17Pro, Z1Pro, Z1x, S1, and U10 handsets. These offers were available on the “Vivo Upgrade & Rewards” application which was powered by Cashify through various sales partners including Cashify, Paytm and Qwikcilver.

Talking about the partnership, Nakul Kumar, Co-founder & COO, Cashify said, “We were really excited to partner with Vivo for a grand celebration, and congratulate them for completing 5 years in the Indian market. Through our partnership with Vivo, we have always aimed to provide customers with the best value for their phones. We look forward to creating more successful campaigns such as the ones in the past, and continue our valued partnership with Vivo India in the future.”

Cashify has partnered with the brand several times in the past to ensure a seamless trade-in process. This also includes the recent ‘Vivo Xchange’ program – a trade-in offer for its users, to exchange their old phones and upgrade to a new Vivo smartphone on Vivo’s in-house e-store website.

About Cashify

Founded by Mandeep Manocha, Nakul Kumar, and Amit Sethi, Cashify is a re-commerce market-place, which offers an online platform to sell old, or used electronic gadgets – primarily smartphones, followed by laptops, tablets, desktops and Gaming Consoles. Standing by our motto – ‘Think Smartphone, Think Cashify’, we are also a one-stop destination for all your smartphone needs – sell, buy, repair or accessorize, we do it all. We started with a team of three people in 2013 and have expanded to more than 800 employees, 15 offices and 1000+ cities in a span of six years. With over 17 lakh customers and 1500+ serviceable locations, Cashify simplifies the process of managing your devices by helping you with price discovery, cash in hand and other such features in a streamlined and efficient manner. We are also an exclusive buyback partner for brands like Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, HP, Samsung and Dell in India.