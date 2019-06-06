Castrol Sarathi Mitra Programme Continues to Win Hearts and Minds of Truckers Across India

by businesswireindia.com

Castrol Sarathi Mitra – Castrol India’s flagship CSR programme for the trucker community in the country continues to grow from strength to strength. The programme which started two years ago has made rapid strides and reached 60,000 truck drivers across five states.The objective of this programme is for truck drivers to be a part of the Castrol Sarathi Mitra eco-system for an extended period of time enabling them towards safe driving, healthy living and financial empowerment. Interventions include aspects of road safety training, financial literacy training, eye check-ups and physical fitness including yoga. They also focus on additional skills such as entrepreneurship, business management and customer service to enable truck drivers to live a life with pride. Castrol Sarathi Mitra works closely with various stakeholders like local and regional traffic police, transport authorities and associations and partners who contribute to the success of this programme.Testimony to the impact this programme has made, Castrol Sarathi Mitra has been awarded the prestigious. It was adjudged winner basis various parameters including project relevance, design, innovation, scalability and impact. Hon'ble Minister for Industries, Government of Rajasthan Shri Parsadi Lal Meena presented the award to Rekha Pillai, Head – CSR of Castrol India at a ceremony in Jaipur. Rajasthan was the first state where Castrol Sarathi Mitra was launched in 2017.Speaking on the occasion,said, “We are delighted to receive this recognition by the Rajasthan State Government for the Castrol Sarathi Mitra CSR porgramme. This award is an acknowledgement of our commitment to truck drivers across the country enabling them to work towards a sustainable livelihood and building pride in their professions. It is a privilege to receive this honour and is a huge encouragement as we continue to build enduring value for this community which works tirelessly to keep India moving.”Hardeep Singh, a truck driver from Himachal Pradesh and a participant at the Castrol Sarathi Mitra programme voiced his views, “This is the first time in all my years of driving that I’ve attended a programme like Castrol Sarathi Mitra, which is specifically meant for truck drivers. I feel motivated to drive safely, and take simple steps such as rest after continuous driving, so that I can stay alert and safe on the road. I also got my eyes checked and realised that I need spectacles. I’m looking forward to a safer journey after this training.”Castrol Sarathi Mitra aims to train 150,000 truck drivers by 2020.Source: Businesswire