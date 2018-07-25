  • Download mobile app

25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday

Celebrate National Lipstick Day at New Beauty Centre and Grab Upto 30 Percent Off

by businesswireindia.com

July 25, 2018

Business Wire India
Beauty & Cosmetic retail giant New Beauty Centre has decided to celebrate National Lipstick Day which falls on the 29th July every year.

The retail outlet will be offering upto 30% off on all major lipstick brand like Lakme, L’Oreal, Maybelline, Chambor, Beyu, Revlon, Colorbar, Diana Of London, Lotus, Eylina, Gorgeous Girl, Sugar, Coloressence, Jordana, ERC, Unique Style, Nelf, CAL, Bonjour Paris, Cover Girl, Dazzler and many more.

The offer is valid from 26th to 28th July, 2018 across all the stores i.e. New Beauty Centre – Khar, Beauty Centre – Crawford Market, The Beauty Shop – Kandivali and First Beauty – Ghatkopar.

However looking at the last event response on International Women’s Day, the retail brand will extend the offer on National Lipstick Day i.e. 29th July – Sunday and will keep its 2 outlets at Kandivali and Ghatkopar open for consumers.

The retail brand also plans to come up with some exciting bumper prize for its consumers via some consumer engagement activity which will be done on ground.

A small contest with a #BEADIVA is pinned down for the consumers, wherein consumers have to click a selfie in a selfie booth and tag New Beauty Centre on their social media pages with a #BEADIVA. The winners will get a chance to win some amazing bumper prize.

Speaking over the event Mr. Sufyan Kapadia, Director, New Beauty Centre said, “Lipstick is an incredibly important part of every look. Every day is National Lipstick Day for us. Conversations around National Lipstick Day have traditionally been focused on best-sellers and general lipstick. As a retail brand that has supported the individual beauty and intrinsic worth of all people for over many years, we wanted to participate in and elevate the conversation by not only celebrating National Lipstick Day but also push consumers towards brands and products which they haven’t tried or tested. Such events do boost our footfalls and help us to increase our sale."    
Source: Businesswire

