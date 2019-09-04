Celebrities to Prove Mettle With Bat and Ball at AECL Tourney

by businesswireindia.com

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain will be the guests at the opening ceremony. They will honour the Blind Cricket team, stressing on the importance of Sports. Aasma Dance Company will enliven the opening with their performances.

The

Orana Convention Hall on 22 September 2019 where the winning team, Man of the series, and sponsors/associate of AECL second season will be honoured, concluding with the gala dinner.

AECL Website – www.aeclt15.com