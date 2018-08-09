Celio India Shines With 5 Awards at the CMO Asia Awards 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Marketing Campaign of the Year – Celio

– Celio Best Loyalty Program – Celio

– Celio Digital Marketer of the Year – Mr. Sudip Salgaonkar, Manager – Marketing & PR, Celio Future Fashion Private Limited India

Young Achiever of the Year – Mr. Abhishek Shetty, Head – Marketing, PR & Loyalty, Celio Future Fashion Private Limited India

Founded in 1978, Celio is a French menswear brand that has become the leading men's ready-to-wear brand in Europe and many other parts of the world. Having completed 40 years globally and 10 years in the Indian market, today Celio is the number 1 French menswear brand in India.The CMO Asia Awards is a premium forum that brings together the best industry professionals including elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising & creative honchos under one roof. As an invitation-only event, this program offers top marketing professionals, agencies & consultants an exclusive environment for recognizing and rewarding excellence and also aims to award outstanding contributions in the branding & marketing industry.. The event was attended by 145 attendees across the industry and was graced by Mr. Haresh Khoobchandani, VP Sales (Asia Pacific) Autodesk & Ms. Zarina Stanford Lam, CMO, SAP as the Chief Guests.Taking from its European roots, Celio offers a complete wardrobe of effortless fashion for today’s active and urban men through four fashion lines – essentials, casual, denim and smart – including shoes and accessories. The brand brings in contemporary fashion at amazing prices, thus not only appealing to the conventional style seekers but also progressive consumers.Celio currently operates out of more than 300 points of sale across 91 cities and a total retail area of 100,000+ sq. ft. catering to millions of customers every year. Celio is also present on major e-commerce channels like Myntra, Amazon, Jabong, and Flipkart.Source: Businesswire