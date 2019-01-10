  • Download mobile app
10 Jan 2019
CG Hospitality Signed an Agreement with Indian Hotels Company to Manage its Luxury Hotel in Dubai

Covai Post Network

January 10, 2019

CG Hospitality and Signature Holdings Group’s JV signed an agreement with Tata Group’s hospitality arm, Indian Hotels Company, to manage its Luxury Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The hotel, which is located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, will be JV’s first hotel in Dubai.

 

Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers

 

The hotel is in the friendly and vibrant neighborhood area of Jumeirah Lake Towers and offers premier city views. It extends from the ground floor to the 16th floor of the Jumeirah Lakes Towers and has 200 rooms and suites, as well as recreational facilities and dining venues. 

 

The hotel is both modern and classic – combining subtle design features that tie to the rich heritage and culture of the TAJ brand.

 

We are excited about extending our strong global partnership with the Indian Hotels Company,” said Rahul Chaudhary, the executive director of Chaudhary Group and managing director of CG Hotels & Resorts. “Together, we will aim to make the new Dubai property a benchmark in luxury hospitality.”

 

About CG Hospitality

CG Hospitality owns and operates over 85 hotels and resorts in 9 countries and 64 destinations. By 2020, its portfolio is expected to grow to over 200 hotels. CG Hospitality also has a proud history of successful joint ventures and investments with esteemed partners and brands, like Taj Group, Jetwing and The Farm.

 

CG Hospitality continues to provide renowned hospitality services, which makes it one of the most diversified hospitality groups in the world. The portfolio consists of some of the most iconic properties and destinations – including Taj Exotica – Maldives, Jetwing Vil Uyana – Sigiriya, Sri Lanka, The Farm at San Benito, Philippines, Taj Safari Meghauli Serai – Chitwan, Nepal. 

 
Source: Newsvior

