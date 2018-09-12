Channel 2 and Channel 4 Celebrate 15 Years of Cricketing Partnership with Unimoni Asia Cup 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Channel 2 Group Corporation – holder of audio rights for the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 will once again make LIVE cricket commentary available to listeners in the UAE. This has been enabled through their decade and half old partnership with the Channel 4 Radio Network, which has continued to strengthen over the years.

As always, listeners will enjoy ball-by-ball action as it happens, along with chances to win some fabulous prizes. The LIVE broadcast will take place on 89.1 Radio 4 FM in Hindi and English; with regular updates on Gold 101.3 FM in Malayalam.

The announcement was made during a press conference held earlier this week at The Address Marina Hotel in the presence of the legendary cricketer and former India Captain Kapil Dev. Mr. Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group Corporation; Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Al Murad, Chairman of Al Murad Group; dignitaries; media representatives and other prominent invitees were also present.

Channel 2 is an exclusive broadcast partner with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and holds exclusive global audio (Digital and Analogue) rights for all their LIVE events up until 2023. The company also holds LIVE in-match clip rights for ICC LIVE events in addition to Video Clip and Out-of-Home rights in England, South Africa, Australia, the Caribbean, UK and Ireland. Its Cricket Radio app broadcasts high quality LIVE commentary in English, Hindi and Malayalam across the world. Additionally, Channel 2 also holds audio rights from other cricketing boards for major events including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking at the event, My Ajay Sethi said, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Channel 4 Radio Network. They share our vision to widen our reach to all cricket fans here in the UAE and are thrilled to provide LIVE coverage of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018.

With the establishment of Cricket Radio over a decade ago, we are confident that we will continue to grow as world-class pioneers and providers of LIVE audio cricketing action and bring to cricket enthusiasts all there is to know about cricket” said Mr. Sethi.

Mr. Al Murad also commented on this occasion, “We are proud of our long-term association with Channel 2 since 2003 and are extremely excited to once again bring LIVE cricketing action to all cricket lovers in the UAE. Our journey with Channel 2 continues.”

The Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 15th September to 28th September 2018. The tournament will feature six teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh and will include a total of 13 matches. The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan will take place on 19th September.

