09 Oct 2019, Edition - 1548, Wednesday
City of Tampere: a Total of 57 Entries Submitted to the Viinikanlahti International Urban Ideas Competition in Tampere

by businesswireindia.com

October 9, 2019

Business Wire India

A total of 57 proposals were submitted by the set time limit to the Viinikanlahti international urban ideas competition in Tampere, launched in May 2019. The jury will select a maximum of six competition entries to the next phase. All designs equipped with a pseudonym can be viewed on the competition website. The winner of the entire competition will be announced in April 2020.

 

The second phase of the competition will start on 15 November 2019. The authors of the selected competition entries will receive new instructions from the jury and will continue the designing work. The jury will announce the winners in April 2020. Until then, the designs submitted under a pseudonym can be viewed by all at https://first-phase-entries.viinikanlahti.weup.city.

 

In accordance with the City of Tampere’s city strategy, new digital working methods will be used in the organisation of the competition. For example, the digital reception and evaluation system makes the competition ecological, enables an easier processing of competition entries, and allows them to be made available to all online.

 

– "It is great that the competition entries are publicly available on the competition website to be viewed by the citizens and Finnish and foreign professionals in the field. I believe that extensive visibility will enhance the result of the project", says Deputy Mayor Jaakko Stenhäll, the chair of the jury.

 

The Viinikanlahti area is located by Lake Pyhäjärvi and borders on the Tampere city centre. The area currently includes, for example, a wastewater treatment plant. The purpose of the competition is to identify the best urban and landscape architectural ideas for housing and leisure time. Viinikanlahti is one of the spearhead projects of the City of Tampere’s Five-star City Centre development programme.

 

Viinikanlahti competition entries can be viewed at:
https://first-phase-entries.viinikanlahti.weup.city

 

More information about the competition:
www.tampere.fi/viinikanlahti

 

https://www.tampere.fi/asuminen-ja-ymparisto/kaupunkisuunnittelu-ja-rakentamishankkeet/viinikanlahti.html (in Finnish)

 

https://tampere.weup.city/viinikanlahti-competition
www.tampere.fi/keskustahanke

 

 
Source: Businesswire

