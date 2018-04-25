ClearTouch Powers Migration of On-premise Contact Centers to Cloud With Its Award-Winning Platform in India

by businesswireindia.com

Savings of INR 3.5 million per month for a leading healthcare provider using ClearTouch Notify

Provided 720 leads for a retailer with just one campaign using ClearTouch Notify

Improved efficiency of a financial services call center by 40% utilizing Inbound and Outbound call center cloud software for a financial service call center

Improved customer stickiness by 50% for one of the automobile dealerships using ClearTouch Notify

ClearTouch, powered by TCN is a pioneer in Cloud Contact Center and Voice Messaging solutions. ClearTouch has helped leading healthcare providers, retailers and call centers with its cloud-based voice messaging and contact center solutions in India.“ClearTouch combines the capabilities of contact center software, telco and its real-time reporting packages to deliver great value to its customers,” says Uthaman Bakthikrishnan, Executive Vice President of ClearTouch. Some of the clear values that ClearTouch delivers include:Uthaman Bakthikrishnan further adds, “We see a lot of traction in the Indian market with about two-thirds of the call centers expected to move from their on-premise contact center infrastructure towards cloud-based offerings. ClearTouch Connect is positioned right in this space with the power of providing end-to-end solutions that are configured specifically for its customers. He also states that call centers that are addressing the stringent compliance requirements from their customers find great value in associating with ClearTouch and its platform that are already compliant to most standards required by organizations.”ClearTouch launched its offerings in India in Aug 2016 and in this short span of time, it has partnered with many leading organizations in India. It currently has presence in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and it is fast expanding in the markets of Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai. ClearTouch is excited about disrupting the contact center, enterprise marketing and proactive communication space with its offerings.Lokesh, CEO of FA Capital Management, has this to say about ClearTouch: “ClearTouch is our Contact Center solution partner and we have started with their platform for 300 agents. ClearTouch has helped increase the efficiency of our operations by 40%, which we never thought was possible. ClearTouch continues to innovate with their reporting and analytics that makes us improve and increase our efficiency consistently. We are very happy to be using their platform, which takes our customer experience level to the next level.”Source: Businesswire