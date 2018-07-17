CMAI’s 67th National Garment Fair to Continue up to 19th July 2018

by businesswireindia.com

India’s largest apparel trade show inaugurated by Kishore Biyani

First time in History, 1087 brands, 986 stalls, 916 exhibitors to showcase their latest festive collections

Category Market Size (US$ Billion) % Share Ethnic Wear 23.8 36% Bottoms 11.8 18% Tops 10.8 16% Intimate wear 4.7 7% Suits 3.7 6% Outerwear 3.7 5% Others* 8.4 13%

Total domestic apparel market US$ 67 billion

Menswear (37%) US$ 25 billion Women wear (35%) US$ 23 billion Kids Wear (28%) US$ 19 billion

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) has organized, “” from 16July to 19July 2018 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, NSE Complex, Goregaon (East), Mumbai. The Fair was inaugurated on 16July 2018 by Chief Guest Kishore Biyani, Group CEO –Future Group.Mr. Rahul Mehta, President, The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (Ex-Chairman, International Apparel Federation), stated that this B2B Fair was spread over Approx. 6,50,000 Square Feet, covering all the Halls at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. There were 916 Exhibitors in 986 Stalls displaying 1087 Brands. This was India’s Largest Ever Garment Fair held so far. The Fair displayed leading Brands in Men’s wear, Women’s wear, Kid’s wear and Accessories. CMAI had also published the ‘Show Directory’, popularly known as the Fair Guide.67National Garment Fair would be spread over 4 Days instead of the normal 3 Days Fair. The Fair timing would be from 10 AM to 9 PM. For the first time, the July Edition of the National Garment Fair has been a ‘No Decoration Fair’. This B2B Fair would be open only to Trade Visitors & Garment Retailers.The Business Networking Sessions between the Exhibitors and Agents & Distributors, High Street Retailers, National Chain Stores & E-Commerce Companies would also continue this year.This year CMAI is also Celebrating 25 years of Association with Bombay Exhibition Centre.According to Mr. Rahul Mehta, President – CMAI, India’s domestic apparel market was estimated at US$ 67 billion in 2017 which had grown at a CAGR of 10% since 2005. Indian domestic market had performed better than the largest consumption regions like US, EU, and Japan, where depressed economic conditions led to lower demand and growth. Due to the presence of strong fundamentals, the domestic apparel market size of India was expected to grow at 11-12% CAGR and reach about US$ 160 billion by 2025.Table 1: Category-wise Break-up of Domestic Apparel Market*Others include activewear, dresses, school uniformDomestic Market SegmentationOrganized market US$ 23 billion (35%) Unorganized Market US$ 44 billion (65%)RTW US$ 20 billion (85%) RTW US$ 36 billion (82%)RTS US$ 3 billion (15%) RTS US$ 8 billion (18%)The domestic market size is dominated by Ready-To-Wear category, market size ~US$ 56 billion, with 84% share which is further growing at a CAGR of 10-11%. The Ready-To-Stitch market is also gaining momentum as more and more men who have been buying premium or luxury readymade clothing brands want to wear a shirt or a trouser that fits them perfectly. The Ready-To-Stitch market currently at US$ 11 billion is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and reach about US$ 20 billion in 2025.On the recent Plastic Ban announced by the Government Of Maharashtra, Mr. Mehta welcomed the Clarification issued by the Environment Department allowing the use of PP Bags for wrapping the Garments at the Manufacturing Stage under a mechanism for the collection of the used PP Bags through a buy-back mechanism and ensure the recycling and final disposal of the collected PP Bags.Mr. Mehta once again reiterated CMAI’s commitment, as a responsible organization, to protect the environment and assured that their Members will work hand in hand with the State Government & Local Authorities and ensure that all used PP/Plastic Bags are responsibly recycled and disposed off.Mr. Premal Udani, Chairman- Board of Trustees of CMAI stated that Apparel Exports had taken a beating from October 2017 onwards. The introduction of GST had resulted in non-refund of several embedded taxes. Consequently, apparel exports for the financial year 2017-18 declined by 4% to USD 16.7 billion from 17.38 billion in the previous year.The downturn continues in FY 2018-19 with a month on month decline of 10%. The Government is seized of the matter and has assured that embedded taxes will be refunded through the drawback route.CMAI is setting up their First Apparel Training Centre, spread over 8,000 sq. feet, at Asmeeta Texpa, Kalyan Bhiwandi Industrial Area. The Centre shall be operational by the end of this year. This full-fledged Training Centre shall offer Courses for Sewing Machine Operators – Basic & Advanced, Supervisors, Quality Checkers & Finishers & Packers and will train up to 4,000 Trainees per year.A Tripartite Memorandum Of Understanding between Government of Gujarat, GIDC and CMAI was signed on 10July 2018 where CMAI shall disseminate information amongst its Members promoting Gujarat as a Destination for Investments.Source: Businesswire